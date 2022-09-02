Four candidates are vying for two seats up for election this month on the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners.
Three candidates are planning commission members: Amy Boehman-Pollitt, Kevin Hagan and Mark Long. The fourth candidate is incumbent Frank Davis.
Commissioner TJ Burns is not seeking reelection. His fourth child was just born, he said Friday, and he wants to focus on his family.
The winners of the Sept. 27 election will serve three-year terms on the five-member board.
In-person voting will take place at 22 E. Main St. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballot requests must be turned in to the town clerk by the close of business on Sept. 13.
The write-in candidate deadline is Sept. 20 at noon.
Amy Boehman-Pollitt
Boehman-Pollitt and her family moved to Emmitsburg in 2015, but her connection to the town dates back to her college days.
Boehman-Pollitt, 47, is a graduate of Mount St. Mary’s University, and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the school. She has served as an adjunct professor for instructional technology at the Mount.
She has worked for 25 years at Frederick County Public Schools and is an assistive technology teacher specialist.
Boehman-Pollitt hopes to bring a working mother’s perspective to the board, which is currently entirely men. If elected, she would push for school improvements, like at Emmitsburg Elementary School. The building has partitions instead of hard walls between some classrooms, Boehman-Pollitt said, which makes her concerned for safety.
“It’s always a panic in the back of teachers’ minds of, ‘Where are we going to hide the kids in the event of an active shooter?” she said in an interview.
Boehman-Pollitt’s love for the small-town feel of Emmitsburg pushed her to run for office for the first time.
She joined the Planning Commission in January; she is the secretary.
Boehman-Pollitt has concerns about a potential housing development coming to the Frailey farm behind the community park. She wants to know how the town would support that with its existing water, sewer and traffic infrastructure.
“That’s what tipped me over the edge, because I wanted to have a vote,” she said.
If development is inevitable, Boehman-Pollitt would like to see something all residents could benefit from, such as a community center.
She also wants to find ways to encourage existing businesses to stay in Emmitsburg.
Frank Davis
Davis is hoping for a second term as a commissioner.
“There’s a lot of things that I want to see through,” Davis, 63, said in an interview.
Potential growth, residential and commercial, could be on the horizon. Davis worries if the town’s infrastructure supports it.
“We want to keep small-town Emmitsburg, but we also can’t be totally stagnant,” he said.
Davis served on the town’s Planning Commission before he ran for commissioner. For 30-some years, he co-owned The Palm’s restaurant, which continues under new ownership.
He is a 45-year volunteer with Vigilant Hose Company and is the emergency medical services captain. He is a retired federal fire chief.
As commissioner, Davis said, he was proud to help bring back Little League baseball by allowing Thurmont to use Emmitsburg’s ball fields. He is the commissioner member of the Parks and Recreation Committee.
Another challenge Davis hopes to tackle is the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System, or MS4, mandate. Stormwater permits, administered by the Maryland Department of the Environment, require certain municipalities to take action to reduce and eliminate pollution from stormwater runoff.
MS4 costs are passed down to municipalities. In Emmitsburg, stormwater permit expenses topped $191,800 from October 2018 to July 2022.
“I’m gonna continue to fight that because these unfunded mandates are just killing small towns,” Davis said.
He would like to see Frederick County adopt a system in which municipalities pay the county to handle stormwater management.
“I think we can do better at making Emmitsburg better, and I want to be part of that,” Davis said.
Kevin Hagan
The co-founder of the Emmitsburg Business Alliance wants to see Emmitsburg be more business-friendly.
Hagan, 57, has lived in town nearly nine years. He is a health care consultant. Previously, he worked for WellSpan, where his duties included back-office work and payroll.
He has volunteered with the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps for roughly seven years. During the pandemic, he assisted at vaccination clinics by delivering equipment, counting doses and backfilling needles.
In Emmitsburg, he is vice chair of the planning commission, on which he has served a little more than two years. Through the Heritage Day Committee, Hagan said, he’s gotten to know local businesses by knocking on doors to find judges for the parade.
He said there is a perception among businesses that the town can be difficult to work with. Hagan wants to change that.
“I have not spoken to a business that doesn’t have an issue with the town,” he said in an interview, citing complaints about parking enforcement and rules around signage.
Hagan said members of the community have asked when he would run for commissioner. If elected, Hagan said, he would like to improve existing town codes and drop ones that do not fit.
This is his first time running for office.
Like the other candidates, he has concerns about the town’s water and roads. He sees a lack of affordable housing pushing the next generation out of Emmitsburg.
“If we want to be a flourishing community, we need to address those issues,” Hagan said.
Mark Long
Long hopes to use his experience from serving on a number of boards to make Emmitsburg more sustainable.
Long, 69, has lived in Emmitsburg about seven years. He runs his own business, Peace of Mind Home Inspections.
He is chair of the Planning Commission, on which he has served about four years. He is on the Sustainable Communities Board, and has served on the town’s Green Team and the Stormwater Advisory Committee.
Outside Emmitsburg, he was part of the Frederick County Affordable Housing Council and the Interfaith Housing Alliance board. He serves on the Envision Frederick County board.
“I think I bring a lot of experience and perspective to the table,” Long said in an interview.
Drawing from that experience, Long would like to focus on housing. If new homes come to the Frailey farm, Long said, he would try to ensure there is a diverse range of housing.
In 2018, 56% of households in Emmitsburg were living below the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) threshold, according to the United Way of Frederick County’s 2020 ALICE report.
Long said he wants to provide services to anyone struggling. He also wants to support local business.
This is Long’s first time running for commissioner. In 2014 and 2018, he ran for Frederick County Council and lost.
Long said Emmitsburg has a lot going for it, but the town faces challenges, such as infrastructure and stormwater costs.
“I’ll work hard to find solutions to meet whatever challenges come our way in a thoughtful and collaborative way,” Long said.
