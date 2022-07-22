The city of Brunswick has three council seats up for grabs this year and four people seeking those spots.
Incumbents Brian Sandusky and Andrew St. John are running again.
Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman John Dayton is not running for reelection, opening up a third seat. There are two new people running — Jerry Bonanno and Daniel Yochelson.
Election day is Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the City Park Building, according to Carrie Meyers, Brunswick’s director of administration. Voters also can use mail-in ballots.
Election results will be counted the night of Aug. 2 and will be certified Aug. 3, she said.
Jerry Bonanno
Jerry Bonanno, 48, describes himself as reliable, practical, competent and hardworking.
Originally from New Jersey, Bonanno has lived in Brunswick since 2005. He decided to run because he feels that Brunswick is ripe with opportunity, given its growth, and needs the infrastructure to support it.
He said it also needs to add jobs within the Department of Public Works, police, fire and EMS to support the city’s growth.
He put a particular emphasis on the city’s water infrastructure, something he said he’s interested in. The city has done a great job getting funding for the treatment facilities, but should continue to maintain them, he said.
“I think that’s very much an area that ... kind of fades into the background for folks, and I think it’s really important just to remain vigilant with those things, those issues, and stay the course,” he said.
Finally, Bonanno said he wants to work on more recreational facilities in the city for children like his own who are involved in sports.
“Youth sports were a really important developmental experience in my life, so I’m also interested in seeing projects like that, you know, really kind of blossom and come to fruition,” he said.
Brian Sandusky
Brian Sandusky, 49, said he has integrity and a will to learn.
He said he has learned a lot during his two years on the council, and wants to keep going. Sandusky took Nathan Brown’s council seat in 2020 when Brown became mayor.
Sandusky said he was inspired to get involved in city government by his grandfather, who was a judge in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. His grandfather told Sandusky when he was a teenager that he couldn’t complain about anything unless he was willing to do something about it.
He said he noticed when he moved to Brunswick in 2017 that people were stuck in the past.
“I want the place that I have chosen to live to be a better place than, you know, the old adage, you know, leave something better than when you arrived to it,” Sandusky said.
For Sandusky, this idea centered around infrastructure. Brunswick has suffered from past generations not investing in the city, he said.
This council has inherited broken pipes, poor roads and aging utilities, he said. Therefore, the city has been spending more money in the last three to five years than it has in the previous 30 or more years.
“The game plan is let’s get it fixed now, so it doesn’t cost more later because that’s when it’s going to get really catastrophic and really expensive, and that we can’t afford,” he said.
Andrew St. John
Andrew St. John, 56, is sticking to his original campaign slogan for his reelection bid: Invest in Brunswick.
St. John has lived in Brunswick for 13 years. In his four years as a councilman, St. John said, the City Council has made a lot of progress with infrastructure, revitalization and historic preservation.
The city is heading in a good direction, St. John said, and he wants to continue to build on the things it has accomplished.
For example, the city is in a much better position to catch water leaks sooner, saving people a lot of money.
“We definitely don’t want to quit just because we got it started,” St. John said. “We need to keep up our momentum.”
St. John also wants to carry the skills he learned during his first term into his second term. The biggest thing he learned was development and planning law, he said. He even became an ex officio member of the Planning Commission, he said.
The only way for the city to grow and attract new people is if Brunswick puts itself first, he said.
“As much as people want to talk about bringing in businesses from outside and everything else, ultimately, we’re the people who have to invest in our city first and if we’re not doing that, other people won’t be interested,” he said.
Daniel Yochelson
Daniel Yochelson, 33, said there are no half-measures in his life. He is open, enthusiastic, and honest.
Yochelson moved to Brunswick two years ago, but he said he already appreciates the community. He said he read a Facebook post about someone offering an umbrella while people take their groceries to their car.
“We have a fantastic community. Everybody wants to see it prosper and grow, and I want to help push that forward,” Yochelson said.
Yochelson said he has a strong sense of civic duty, which is why he decided to throw his name in the hat to run. He served in the Marine Corps and now works in the federal government as an engineering technician with the National Institutes of Health.
Yochelson said he wants to increase outdoor recreational opportunities and bring in more small businesses, particularly minority-owned businesses.
Part of this includes preserving Brunswick’s historical heritage, he said. This includes getting buildings renovated and obtaining business grants to have people come in and use the spaces, he said.
He also wants to look into safety concerns related to MARC train service in the city.
“That’s my goal is to make Brunswick as prosperous and happy and fun to be in as possible,” he said.
