Maryland voted yes on both Question 1 and Question 2 of the general election ballot, with Frederick County showing strong support for both as of 11 p.m. on Election Night, when 10 of 14 Frederick precincts had reported. Provisional ballots still need to be recorded to be finalized. Here’s what the passing of the questions means.
Question 1: Changing the budget process
74.9% support statewide, 72% support in Frederick County
The governor currently proposes a budget for each fiscal year, and the state legislature can cut the budget but not move money around from its different designated spots. Now, with the change affirmed by voters with 83 percent of votes recorded, the legislature will be able to move money around in the budget, as long as the overall total does not increase. The governor can still veto line items, but the legislature can override the veto with a three-fifths majority.
Question 2: Legalizing sports gambling
65.9% in support statewide, 64.1% support in Frederick County
A majority of Maryland voters voted yes on Question 2, with 83 percent of the votes recorded, likely securing the legalization of sports betting in the state. Currently, it is only legal to bet on horse races.
Legislation still has to be passed to determine where betting can take place, on what sports, and in what capacity. The revenue from the sports betting, as stated in Question 2, is intended to benefit Maryland’s public education.
However, the same was said of legal gambling, which was passed in 2008. The revenue from gambling ended up replacing the education fund, rather than supplementing it. The original education fund was then moved to help balance the state’s budget.
County questions
All four Frederick County questions, which regarded new county charter amendments, passed with over 75 percent support as of 11 p.m. on Election Night, with 10 of 14 precincts reporting.
Local Charter Amendment A: Council Noninterference
85% support
The new charter amendment will allow individual members of the County Council to request information from the County Executive and her staff. Under current practice, a majority of council members must vote to request information.
Supporters of the new charter amendment believe it will allow council members to respond to citizen requests more quickly without taking the time to vote on the motion. However, opponents believe it will overburdened the County Executive with unnecessary and trivial requests.
County Executive Jan Gardener (D) supported the amendment.
Local Charter Amendment B: Borrowing limitations
76.5% support
The new charter amendment will lower the county’s borrowing limitations from 12 percent of assessable personal property to 9 percent, and 5 percent of assessable real property to 3 percent.
The ballot question was introduced by Frederick County Government Finance Director Lori Depies. It passed 7-0 in both the charter commission and the county council. County Executive Gardener also supports the measure.
Local Charter Amendment C: County Council Special Elections
76.8% support
This new charter amendment will require a special election to fill a vacancy by a County Council member if that member leaves their position within the first year of their four-year term. In the interim, an appointee will fill in.
Currently, vacancies are filled entirely by appointment by the County Council. They make their appointment after the party central committee of the outgoing member submits a list of three names.
The new amendment, which was introduced by Council Members Steve McKay and Kai Hagen, is intended to give the power of choice back to the voters, who would be able to attend public interviews for the new candidates.
County Executive Gardener opposed the new amendment.
In a letter to the editor penned by McKay on Oct. 9, he pointed out that only two other charter counties in the state do not have special elections in place for these situations: Cecil and Baltimore Counties. The eight other charter counties in the state do have special elections in place for when a council member or the county executive leave office prematurely.
Local Charter Amendment D: County Executive Special Elections
76.5% support
In a similar vein to Charter Amendment C, this charter amendment will alter the process used to fill a vacancy in the county executive seat. If the county executive exits office during the first year of their term, a special election will be held to elect their replacement.
Additionally, if an appointment is not made within 45 days, the County’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) automatically becomes the county executive.
Members Steve McKay and Kai Hagen also introduced Amendment D.
County Executive Jan Gardener also opposed the amendment. Opponents said the amendment will allow for too many different people to be named to County Executive within a short period of time depending on the timing of the special elections.
But McKay said during an interview on Tuesday that the number of possible County Executives only increases from three to four. The current process would transfer the power from the County Executive to the CAO and then to the appointee. With the new amendment, the power will go through the same route, but then potentially transfer from the appointee to the newly elected County Executive during the last two years of the term.
“So if there’s any continuity of government concern, I think it’s far outweighed by the fact that the voters got to make that decision for who fills the back half of the term,” McKay said.
And that last transfer of power assumes that Frederick County voters wouldn’t vote for the appointee — which they very well could. Either way, he doesn’t think that just because one party wins the election means they will keep the seat for four years.
“You never know what happens when you go to an election,” McKay said. “But whatever the voters decide should be what we support, because that’s what our system is.”
