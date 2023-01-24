The Frederick County Board of Elections is moving from Montevue Lane to Riverside Five, adjacent to the 177-acre Riverside Research Park in Frederick, according to a press release.
The Board of Elections will be closed Wednesday through Monday for the move to Riverside Five, at 8490 Progress Drive.
“The new location gives us enough room to serve the ever-growing number of registered voters,” Election Director Barbara Wagner is quoted as saying in Tuesday’s press release. “Frederick County reached over 200,000 registered voters this month.”
People who want to register to vote, change their voter record or file for candidacy can call 301-600-8683 or email ElectionBoard@FrederickCountyMD.gov when the Board of Elections reopens Tuesday.
