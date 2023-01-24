Board of Elections Moving
The Frederick County Board of Elections is moving from Montevue Lane to this building on Progress Drive off Monocacy Boulevard.

The Frederick County Board of Elections is moving from Montevue Lane to Riverside Five, adjacent to the 177-acre Riverside Research Park in Frederick, according to a press release.

The Board of Elections will be closed Wednesday through Monday for the move to Riverside Five, at 8490 Progress Drive.

