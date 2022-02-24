Three incumbent Middletown commissioners could run unopposed for reelection in the town’s April election, although there’s still time for candidates to get on the ballot.
The town held a nominating convention Wednesday evening, but the only people nominated were incumbents Jennifer Falcinelli, Rick Dietrick and Kevin Stottlemyer, Town Administrator Drew Bowen said Thursday.
However, candidates can still get on the ballot for the April 4 election if they submit a petition with the signatures of 40 registered voters by March 7.
“It’s always disappointing when more people don’t choose to get involved in local government, but officials realize it can be a hard decision to put yourself out there as a candidate,” Burgess John Miller said Thursday.
For now, the town plans to hold voting in person, with a plan in place to move voters in and out of the polling place while remaining safely distanced, he said.
Miller said they would need about a month to change plans if they decide to transition to an all-mail-in election if the COVID-19 transmission numbers would require it.
Each seat can have up to two candidates.
Members of the town’s five-person board of commissioners serve four-year terms. Commissioners must be at least 21 years old, have lived in the town for at least a year, and be an eligible voter in the town.
Stottlemyer was elected in February to serve out the term of former Commissioner Larry Bussard, who stepped down in September 2020.
Dietrick is serving his fourth term as a commissioner, while Falcinelli has served since 1996.
Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town offices on April 4.
The deadline to register to vote in the election is Friday, March 18.
Registered voters who want to vote by absentee ballot must notify the town administrator in writing by March 25 to be mailed a ballot.
