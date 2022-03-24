Maryland’s new primary date has local election officials worried that, compared to prior elections, a larger number of county voters may be unable to cast a ballot at the polling place nearest them.
Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner is scheduled to present a draft plan to the county Board of Elections on April 6 to determine where voters from each of the county’s precincts will vote this summer.
But no polling plan will be considered final until the Court of Appeals of Maryland settles the legal challenges to the state legislature’s congressional and legislative redistricting maps that led the court to push the primary from June 28 to July 19. Deputy Elections Director Anthony Gutierrez said he expects a final decision from the court, which will determine voting districts statewide, by mid-April.
“It’s a very fluid, day-to-day thing that we’re dealing with,” Gutierrez said, adding that elections boards across the state are facing similar hurdles.
The Board of Elections had 63 polling places for the 2018 midterm elections, though Wagner plans to reduce that number to 43 as part of her proposal because of the county’s shortage of citizen election judges.
The Board of Elections currently has roughly 430 election judges, or less than half the number the county needed to operate its polling sites four years ago.
Elections officials knew there would be a shortage of election judges, especially considering mistreatment and threats that election judges across the country have received in recent years.
But Maryland’s new primary date interferes with the summer schedules of election judges, who for the last year have centered their plans around a June 28 election date.
Since the Court of Appeals moved the primary date, the Board of Elections has asked election judges to change their July plans, but a number have said they will no longer be available.
“We encourage Frederick County voters to please consider helping us with our need for available election judges to work in the primary election,” Wagner said in a news release Wednesday. Interested voters can find more information at FrederickCountyMD.gov/vote.
Election judges are paid $175 per day, plus $50 for a mandatory training class. Chief judges, who receive specialized training, receive $225 per day and $75 for training, according to the Board of Elections.
Elections officials have also asked potential polling places to reschedule July events to accommodate the new primary election date.
“We will certainly need the continued support of our election judges, early voting center and polling place partners, community organizations, as well as the understanding of our voters as we make this difficult transition,” Wagner said.
