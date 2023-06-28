Donna Kuzemchak is the first to acknowledge that she didn't expect to spend two decades in public service when she was first elected to Frederick's Board of Aldermen in 1998.

“I thought it would be maybe eight years,” Kuzemchak said Wednesday, after being named to the Maryland Municipal League's Hall of Fame Tuesday at the league's summer conference in Ocean City.

Rock Creek Garden - Kuzemchak
Families, students and staff members gathered at the new Rock Creek building in Walkersville in 2022 to rededicate a memorial garden honoring members of the school community who have died. Frederick Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak kisses a flower before placing it at the brick honoring her stepdaughter Ashley Ramsburg, a former student of the school who died in 2008.

