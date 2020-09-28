The League of Women Voters of Frederick County will be hosting or co-hosting virtual forums for both the sixth and eighth congressional elections, and the Board of Education election.
Betty Mayfield, past co-president of the League of Women Voters of Frederick County and professor emeritus at Hood College, will moderate all three forums, according to a news release.
Each candidate will have a two-minute opening statement, along with a minute to respond to each question from Mayfield. Then, each candidate will have a two-minute closing statement.
The schedule for forums is:
- Eighth Congressional District Forum: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. Gregory Coll (R) faces incumbent Jamie Raskin (D) in November's election.
- Frederick County Board of Education Forum: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. All six candidates—David Bass, Rae Gallagher (incumbent), Lois Jarman, Jason 'Mr. J' Johnson, Sue Johnson and Dean Rose — will participate. Three seats are up for grabs this fall.
- Sixth Congressional District Forum: Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Neil Parrott (R) and George Gluck (green) face incumbent David Trone (D).
The forums will be streamed live and can be accessed afterward at https://www.facebook.com/FrederickCountyLWV/. Frederick County residents can email questions for the candidates to 2020lwvquestions@gmail.com.
