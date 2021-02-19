Kevin Stottlemyer always knew he wanted to come back to Middletown.
After attending Wolfsville Elementary, Middletown Middle, and Middletown High schools, Stottlemyer went to Towson University to play soccer.
But he never forgot the tight-knit feel of the community.
“You see it all the time here in the town,” he said.
After living around Towson for a few years after school, Stottlemyer and his wife moved back to Middletown, where they raised their two children.
Now 54, Stottlemyer faces Eric Ware in a race to serve out the remainder of former commissioner Larry Bussard’s term, which ends in April 2022. Bussard resigned in September after 18 years as a commissioner, citing family medical concerns.
Monday will be the last day for ballots to be dropped off or received at the town’s municipal center.
Town officials mailed about 3,600 ballots on Jan. 25, but they recently urged voters to turn their ballots in at the municipal center rather than mailing them, citing concerns with delivery of ballots to residents’ homes.
The town held an all vote-by-mail election for the burgess and two commissioners’ seats in April, which saw dramatically higher turnout than previous elections.
That election saw 1,104 votes out of 3,608 registered voters, compared to 359 votes in 2018.
Stottlemyer said he wants to maintain the small town sense of community, partly through slow, controlled growth in the town.
The town’s current pipeline of planned projects is more than adequate for now, he said.
The town does a good job of curbing growth and should work with the county to keep a buffer of farmland around the town’s limits, he said.
Campaigning during a pandemic has complicated the process of meeting potential voters, Stottlemyer said.
He’s hoping the contacts he’s made coaching youth soccer for years in the Middletown Valley Athletic Association will help, along with his longtime residence in the town.
“What you hope is that individuals who do know you maybe help get the word out for you some way,” he said.
