The race for western Maryland’s 6th congressional district has two new candidates, including a Frederick County resident and a Montgomery County state delegate.
Del. Lesley Lopez, a Democrat, on Thursday announced her bid for the seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. David Trone, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat.
A two-term delegate from District 39 in northern Montgomery County, Lopez served as president of the Maryland Legislative Women’s Caucus.
A press release from Lopez’s campaign Thursday highlighted her work on protecting reproductive rights and helping pass a ban on unserialized “ghost gun” handguns as among the highlights of her legislative work.
Before serving in the House of Delegates, Lopez was the communications director for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and worked as a staff member on Capitol Hill.
Monrovia resident Stephen R. McDow II filed to enter the race on Wednesday, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections website.
McDow’s campaign website describes him as a conservative Democrat. It lists his campaign issues as mental health; innovation, science and technology; entrepreneurship; apprenticeship and trades; agriculture; and creating an economic system that respects everyone’s rights and liberties.
The District 6 race also includes Montgomery County Democrat George Gluck, Frederick County Republicans Chris Hyser and Mariela Roca, and Montgomery County Republican Todd A. Puglisi, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Trone is in the middle of his third term representing the 6th District. He defeated Republican Neil Parrott of Hagerstown in the last two congressional elections.
The district includes Garrett, Allegany, Washington and Frederick counties, as well as part of northern Montgomery County.
The filing deadline for the race is Feb. 9, 2024, and the primary will be held May 14.
