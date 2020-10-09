The Frederick County Board of Elections received 61,129 requests for mail-in ballots as of Friday. By comparison, the average number of requests for mail-in ballots in a presidential election year is 6,000.
There are about 185,000 registered voters in Frederick County, meaning a little shy of one-third have already requested to vote by mail. It might seem more per the norm now, especially after Maryland held the primary election this spring entirely by mail, sending every registered voter a paper ballot as per Gov. Larry Hogan’s request.
Hogan did not request the same for the general election, although he urged counties to reduce polling places and encourage their residents to use mail-in ballots. This has created two options for voters and a bit of a headache for local election boards.
“We’re not only running a mail-in election, we’re also running an in-person election,” county Election Director Stuart Harvey said. “So this is the first election in 30 years where I’ve run two elections at once.”
The main appeal of voting by mail is to avoid large crowds on Election Day in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic. Stuart Stein of Frederick said that was why he was requesting his mail-in ballot.
Eric Meacham of Thurmont already requested his ballot, although he said part of him wants to go to the polls. However, working long overnight shifts and then waiting in line all day with other people does not mix well. His wife, Lynn Meacham, said that she was still undecided. But they both trust the U.S. Postal System either way.
Many appreciate the chance to vote early. The earliest ballots were submitted in late September, Harvey said, well before early in-person voting begins on Oct. 26.
David Frick of Frederick was one of those voters who submitted his ballot in September. He voted as soon as he could, mostly, in his words, to “piss the president off.”
The process of voting by mail has been highly politicized recently, largely due to warnings made by the president and some Republicans of potential voter fraud.
Many people voting for President Trump said they do not trust the postal system, including a group of 10 people in Thurmont who all said they would vote in person. One man, who would not give his name, said he only voted absentee one year, when he was in the Marines, and that absentee voting should only be made available in those situations.
However, other voters have actually turned to in-person voting because they’re worried President Trump or his administration might stop counting mail-in ballots or some other “nonsense,” as John Deni of Frederick put it.
The only way counting could stop on Election Day, Harvey said, is if a federal court ordered a state to stop counting, as it did with Florida in 2000.
“I can never predict what is going to happen post-election,” Harvey said. “My advice to people is, you get your ballot, you get it in here quick. Let us go ahead and tabulate it.”
How mail-in voting worksDropping off a ballot or sending it through the mail is an entirely safe process, Harvey said.
When an individual in Frederick County sends a ballot request, the Frederick County Board of Elections — that’s Harvey and his team of 15 employees — receives it. They then take the information from the request and put it into a state-run online system.
Every day, the state takes the requests inputted by all Maryland counties and gives the information to a mail house — a company that is responsible for printing, assembling and sending the ballots.
Voters can also request a ballot online at voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/onlinemailinrequest, which removes the step of the Board of Elections inputting the data to the system, since the voter will be uploading it themselves.
Harvey is happy that the mail house Maryland is using for this election has been putting everything directly into the Maryland mail stream, which ensures a more speedy delivery.
“In the primary, the mail house was in Minnesota, and they put the ballots in the mail stream in Minnesota,” Harvey said. “Which means it took a long time to get them to Maryland and get them to the voters.”
After the mail house assembles the ballot packet — which includes the ballot itself and the return envelope — it is sent directly to the voter. Each ballot is assigned an individual tracking number, which both the voter and the board of elections can use to track its progress at elections.maryland.gov.
The voter then fills out the ballot and can either drop it in one of the eight drop-off boxes in Frederick County or send it via the USPS to 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick, MD 21702. The drop-off boxes are emptied at least once per day and are monitored 24/7 by video surveillance.
Voters can rest assured that their ballots won’t be going anywhere from there. By state law, the Frederick County Board of Elections is required to keep the ballots on hand for 22 months after the election.
“Ballots, once they’re in our possession, they are in incredibly safe hands,” Harvey said.
Clarifying misconceptionsThe Board of Elections will begin work on tabulating the ballots next week. They already have about 12,000 ballots that people submitted early. After that, ballots are tabulated as they come in.
On Election Day, those ballots will already have been counted, but not made public. That total will then be added to the early voting (Oct. 26 — Nov. 2) total and then finally to the Election Day total. There’s no chance that mail-in ballots will only be counted in certain cases. Harvey said he has heard misconceptions that mail-in ballots are only counted for particularly close elections.
“If that was the case, my ballot wouldn’t have been counted for years,” Harvey said, referring to the fact that most election officials are required to vote by mail. “Because obviously we have many elections where they’re not close. And we’re gonna say, ‘OK, fine, we’re not counting these ballots?’ No.”
Another misconception is that people who vote by mail can then vote in person and have their vote counted twice. This is also untrue.
Anybody who requests a mail-in ballot will show up on the voter booklet as having already voted. So if someone who requests a ballot goes to a polling place, they will be given a provisional ballot to fill out. These are only counted after the Board of Elections has confirmed that the requested ballot was never returned. If they find a mail-in ballot from the voter, then the provisional ballot is scrapped.
Provisional ballots are also not counted until Nov. 12. So if someone requests a mail-in ballot but then is thinking of changing their mind, it might be more appealing — and certainly easier — to just send the ballot in after all.
Although it’s best not to wait.
“On Election Day [for the primary] we had to have a traffic cop out front because it got so bad in our parking lot,” Harvey said. “And I imagine we’ll have traffic control again on Nov. 3 because everybody will be rushing to get their ballot in at the last minute if they held on to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.