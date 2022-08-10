Jazmin Di Cola has defeated Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer in a Democratic primary by one vote, new results on Wednesday show.
The Frederick County Board of Elections spent Wednesday recounting and rescanning thousands of mail-in and provisional ballots.
A discrepancy discovered on Saturday — between the total number of votes and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots — forced the board to decertify election results that had Di Cola winning the Democratic nomination in District 3 by three votes.
Keegan-Ayer sued Di Cola and the Frederick County Board of Elections on Aug. 4 in Frederick County Circuit Court, alleging that Di Cola actually does not live in District 3 and should be disqualified as a candidate and as a voter.
In a response filed in court on Wednesday, Di Cola disputed Keegan-Ayer's allegations.
When the Frederick County Board of Elections certified the primary election results on Aug. 1, Di Cola was the winner with 2,300 votes to Keegan-Ayer's 2,297.
In the new results posted on Wednesday, Di Cola had 2,298 votes. Keegan-Ayer still had 2,297.
This story will be updated.
(12) comments
Just two days ago we were told:
Officials had been preparing for a recount in the race, which showed Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer losing to challenger Jazmin Di Cola by three votes. Keegan-Ayer requested the recount, which had been scheduled to begin this week.
While preparing for the recount, officials realized “there were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,” Nikki Charlson, the deputy administrator of the Maryland State Board of Elections, said in a phone interview Monday.
Anthony Gutierrez, deputy director of the county board, said he suspected that about 100 mail-in and provisional ballots in the District 3 race had been scanned twice due to human error.
So why isn't the aggregate number reduced by one hundred votes?
This is a terrible day because it has been demonstrated we can no longer have confidence in our local election process.
So what is wrong with human error as long as it’s corrected? A bigger problem was that Larry Hogan vetoed the General Assembly’s change in counting mail-in ballots. So this is what Hogan’s veto meant: the mail-in ballots had to be held until the Thursday after the primary election before they could be counted. This caused a lot of delay because the mail-I’m ballot numbers was high. Then with this very close count and discovery of human error, there is even more delay. And now, of course, there is the mess with the question of Di Cola’s residency.
So I just got served a subpoena to testify and provide video evidence showing that she did in fact not live nor stay in the property on Lauren Ct... it's her mothers address that she has been using...I am biased she should withdraw before the truth is in the light
Somebody needs to figure out where she lives.
^ That task may be in full gear if @Citicat is correct.
County Council has been a sham since it was created. Go back to BOCC.
I think it has worked great, especially the last four years. A great CE and a well balanced, moderate County Council. Frederick County has thrived under this system.
In which way(s) has the Council been a sham?
Cue the lawsuits!
Holy Moly, so if she and her husband voted illegally, she lost by one vote
Hahaha! Good point.
true
