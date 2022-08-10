M.C. Keegan-Ayer, Jazmin Di Cola
M.C. Keegan-Ayer, left, and Jazmin Di Cola

Jazmin Di Cola has defeated Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer in a Democratic primary by one vote, according to a revised count released Wednesday.

The Frederick County Board of Elections spent Wednesday rescanning thousands of mail-in and provisional ballots after a discrepancy forced officials to decertify initial results of the July 19 primary.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(17) comments

neilyoungfan25

Congrats Jazmin!!

AOC
AOC

Just two days ago we were told:

Officials had been preparing for a recount in the race, which showed Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer losing to challenger Jazmin Di Cola by three votes. Keegan-Ayer requested the recount, which had been scheduled to begin this week.

While preparing for the recount, officials realized “there were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,” Nikki Charlson, the deputy administrator of the Maryland State Board of Elections, said in a phone interview Monday.

Anthony Gutierrez, deputy director of the county board, said he suspected that about 100 mail-in and provisional ballots in the District 3 race had been scanned twice due to human error.

So why isn't the aggregate number reduced by one hundred votes?

This is a terrible day because it has been demonstrated we can no longer have confidence in our local election process.

Watergirl

So what is wrong with human error as long as it’s corrected? A bigger problem was that Larry Hogan vetoed the General Assembly’s change in counting mail-in ballots. So this is what Hogan’s veto meant: the mail-in ballots had to be held until the Thursday after the primary election before they could be counted. This caused a lot of delay because the mail-I’m ballot numbers was high. Then with this very close count and discovery of human error, there is even more delay. And now, of course, there is the mess with the question of Di Cola’s residency.

britt

AOC - So why isn't the aggregate number reduced by one hundred votes?". That was my thought, but, they didn't report the difference in total votes, only the difference in the District 3 race. Apparently, out of the 100 ballots scanned twice, only two contained votes for DiCola, and the other 98 had no vote for Council. That is the only valid explanation I can think of. Not everyone votes in every race. A lot of people came out to vote for BoE and possibly Gov. or other select races.

britt

Correction - of the 96 ballots scanned twice (not 100), 2 voted for Di Cola and 94 had no vote for Council. Nor did the 3 new provisional ballots vote for Council. This would yield a reduction of two votes for Di Cola and MC's remains the same.

Citicat

So I just got served a subpoena to testify and provide video evidence showing that she did in fact not live nor stay in the property on Lauren Ct... it's her mothers address that she has been using...I am biased she should withdraw before the truth is in the light

neilyoungfan25

We will find out soon enough what her defense is. Could be various reasons why she has been temporarily living elsewhere. Or she may be planning to permanently move to her Mom’s house since she just sold her other house.

Citicat

Its a boarding house...how could she possibly live with a dozen others in a house design with three bedrooms...again I am biased because I known the facts

sevenstones1000

Somebody needs to figure out where she lives.

WalkTheTown

^ That task may be in full gear if @Citicat is correct.

niceund

County Council has been a sham since it was created. Go back to BOCC.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I think it has worked great, especially the last four years. A great CE and a well balanced, moderate County Council. Frederick County has thrived under this system.

public-redux
public-redux

In which way(s) has the Council been a sham?

MrSniper
MrSniper

Cue the lawsuits!

Fredginrickey

Holy Moly, so if she and her husband voted illegally, she lost by one vote

WalkTheTown

Hahaha! Good point.

Plumbum
Plumbum

true

