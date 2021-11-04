Receiving about two-thirds of the votes counted so far, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor appeared headed toward re-election after updated numbers were released Thursday evening.
With 6,710 of the 10,483 received ballots counted, O'Connor had gotten 4,427 votes, 3,336 more than his closest opponent, according to totals released by the city.
Republican challenger Steven Hammrick had received 1,091 votes, while there were 1,084 write-in votes. Former Mayor Jennifer Dougherty and supporters of former alderman and county commissioner Blaine Young mounted write-in campaigns.
Dougherty's votes and Young's votes will eventually be separated out, but hadn't as of Thursday, said Barbara Wagner, interim election director for the Frederick County Board of Elections.
O'Connor spent Thursday night chairing a Board of Aldermen meeting.
Meanwhile, five Democrats maintained their leads in the race for the city's five aldermanic seats, nearly doubling the votes of the two Republican candidates.
Challenger Katie Nash led the field with 4,629 votes, followed by incumbent aldermen Kelly Russell with 4,561, Derek Shackelford with 4,411, Donna Kuzemchak with 4,400 and Ben MacShane with 4,056.
Republican challengers Michelle Shay and Robert Fischer had 2,238 votes and 2,081 votes, respectively.
Nash said she's excited and encouraged by the trend, but she's still waiting for the final results.
She started campaigning in March and went through the summer.
“I can definitely afford to wait and celebrate until the results are certified,” she said Thursday.
