The Frederick County Board of Elections reminds voters that the only locations for in-person voting today are:
William R. Talley Recreation Center, 121 N Bentz Street
Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung Street
Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. and dropped off ballots will be collected at that time as well.
Completed ballots may be dropped at drop boxes at the two voting locations and at the Board of Elections office at 340A Montevue Lane in Frederick. No in-person voting is taking place at the Board of Elections office.
Ballots that are being mailed must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 2 to be counted.
