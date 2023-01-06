Walkersville logo

Ousted Walkersville Commissioner Michael McNiesh had two opportunities from the town to be reappointed, but rejected both, according to the town and McNiesh.

According to a joint statement from Burgess Chad Weddle and the Town Commission on Friday, as well as a Facebook post from McNiesh, the town emailed McNiesh an offer in November to reappoint him.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription