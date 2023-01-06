Ousted Walkersville Commissioner Michael McNiesh rejected at least one offer from the town to be reappointed to the Town Commission, according to the town.
According to a joint statement from Burgess Chad Weddle and the Town Commission, as well as a Facebook post from McNiesh, the town emailed McNiesh an agreement to reappoint him. However, McNiesh declined it since he would have had to acknowledge that his absences were unexcused, among other topics related to his forfeiture of office.
In a closed session on Sep. 29, 2022, Walkersville commissioners unanimously voted that McNiesh had too many unexcused absences from town meetings, and had therefore forfeited his office.
McNiesh challenged that vote during a public hearing on Oct. 26, 2022, but commissioners upheld their initial decision, 3-1. Commissioner Michael Bailey voted no.
Due to the vacancy, the town had the option of appointing someone or hosting a special election. The town ultimately decided to host a special election, which will be held on Jan. 17, but the town said in its statement that it made its efforts to get McNiesh reinstated.
In a Facebook post Friday morning, McNiesh wrote the town emailed him on Nov. 8, 2022 with an offer in the form of a resolution to be reappointed as commissioner. If McNiesh signed the resolution, he would have been reinstated effective Nov. 9, 2022.
“WHEREAS, the Commissioners desire to end the division in the Town and not hold a special election, and this resolution is offered in the spirit of recognizing, acknowledging, and adhering to the adopted Charter of the Town but also allowing Mike McNiesh to continue in service as a Commissioner,” the first paragraph of the offer said.
In three following paragraphs, the resolution stated McNiesh would acknowledge that he missed three regular meetings, that phone participation does not count as attendance, and that he was aware his absences were unexcused and he should have requested commissioners to excuse his absences.
“It was actually a little incredulous,” McNiesh said in an interview Friday.
McNiesh said he initially thought the offer sounded nice, but as he kept reading, he became offended. The acknowledgments the commissioners were asking for were the points McNiesh was arguing against, he said.
“Why would I admit to something I disagreed with?” McNiesh said. “It felt like really, they were trying to catch me in a lie.”
In their statement, Weddle and the Town Commission said the Nov. 8 offer was one of two “good faith opportunities” McNiesh was presented with to have him reinstated.
The week before the Oct. 26 public hearing, the statement said, a town resident speaking on McNiesh’s behalf asked Weddle and commissioners if McNiesh could be reinstated if McNiesh acknowledged he missed three meetings without requesting excusals, and if he requested for the Commission to excuse his absences.
“McNiesh initially agreed to this but then changed his mind the Monday before the hearing,” the statement said.
In an interview Friday, Weddle said that if McNiesh had followed through with the agreement, he would have been reinstated.
However, McNiesh said that he never agreed to the first compromise and that he never heard from any of the commissioners directly with this offer.
McNiesh confirmed a resident pitched him the idea of acknowledging his absences and asking for commissioners to excuse them, and spoke with the town, but McNiesh said he only considered it for a day or two before deciding he didn’t want to do it.
“After I considered it, I decided I wasn't going to take that road, because what exactly was I apologizing for?” McNiesh said.
Weddle said in an interview Friday that he did not know if there was a formal offer made to McNiesh since he was not involved in the discussions.
None of the Walkersville commissioners could be reached for comment on if they directly contacted McNiesh with this first offer.
After the first agreement fell through, Weddle said the town offered the second agreement, with the email sent on Nov. 8. McNiesh said he edited the resolution, deleting the three paragraphs of acknowledgement and sent it back to the commissioners on Nov. 9.
Weddle said in an interview Friday that if McNiesh had agreed to the second agreement, the commissioners would have voted to reappoint him during the town meeting on Nov. 9
McNiesh said he never heard back from the town. Weddle said the offer was not negotiable, so they did not respond.
McNiesh said he decided to post about this offer since he was starting to hear rumors of the town putting out a statement on extending McNiesh the offer and him rejecting it. McNiesh said he was worried the context would be left out.
“I think everyone needed to know what the offer of an appointment actually entailed, which was something I couldn't go along with,” McNiesh said.
McNiesh said he left out the first potential agreement since he didn't want to get caught up in back and forth of narratives.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
