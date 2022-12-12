The Democrats in Frederick County’s delegation to Annapolis disagreed with the decision to elect two Republicans as the delegation’s chair and vice chair.
The 15-member delegation comprises 11 Republicans and four Democrats.
The delegation on Dec. 3 elected Del. Jesse Pippy as its chair and Sen.-elect Bill Folden as its vice chair. Both men are Republicans who will represent District 4, which covers parts of the county outside Frederick.
As chair, Pippy will be responsible for running delegation meetings and overseeing Frederick County-specific legislation supported by the delegation.
Before the legislature voted in the 2022 session to redraw the state’s legislative districts following the release of the 2020 U.S. Census, the county’s delegation had eight members.
For the last four years, the delegation had four Democrats and four Republicans, and each delegation member served for one year as either the chair or vice chair.
“The citizens of Frederick County told us they want us to operate in a bipartisan manner. And we have done so for the past four years,” District 3 Del. Ken Kerr, a Democrat, said during the Dec. 3 meeting. “This ends that practice and I’m worried that it’s gonna set the tone for the next year, possibly the next four years, possibly the next 12 years, until redistricting happens again.”
For the 2022 session, Kerr was vice chair and District 4 Del. Barrie Ciliberti, a Republican, was chair.
The delegation’s Dec. 3 vote for Pippy as chair was unanimous. Before electing Folden as vice chair, the delegation voted 8-5 against having Sen.-elect Karen Lewis Young fill the role.
“I’m very disappointed,” said Lewis Young, a Democrat who has represented Frederick County in the House of Delegates since 2015. “Not personally — the title doesn’t really matter. It’s not gonna change my effectiveness in Annapolis at all, believe me.”
“I’ve spent 50 years of my life trying to break glass ceilings,” Lewis Young said. She noted that more than a quarter of the delegation is female. “It’s unfortunate that you couldn’t come up with a female — maybe not me, but somebody else, to be a part of leadership,” she said. “In the days that we really need to pay more attention to diversity, it’s disappointing that we took a step backwards.”
Eight of the nine Republicans at the Dec. 3 meeting voted against having Lewis Young as the vice chair. District 5 Del.-elect Christopher Eric Bouchat joined the four Democrats to vote for Lewis Young.
Bouchat then joined his Republican colleagues to vote for Folden, resulting in a 9-4 tally for Folden as vice chair.
Two delegation members, District 2 Sen. Paul Corderman and District 5 Del. April Rose, weren’t present for the meeting.
Central Committee leadership
The Republican and Democratic central committees in Frederick County have chosen their leadership after new members were voted into office in the July primary election.
Pippy, who in November was elected to a second term representing legislative District 4, will be the chair of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee.
The other leadership positions for the Republican Central Committee include Dylan Diggs as vice chair, Colt Black as treasurer and Shelley Aloi as secretary.
Mari Lee will chair the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee. Deb Reynolds is vice chair, Thomas Jackson is treasurer, Antonio Bowens is secretary and Shelly Beaird-Francois is the committee’s editor.
The local central committees are made up of elected volunteers who represent their respective statewide party. Members generally have prior local political experience, including running for office or working for candidates.
The committees are responsible for filling vacancies for local offices when an official dies or resigns.
They also vote on party nominees if a candidate is disqualified, such as in August, when the Democratic Central Committee voted to nominate Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer for the County Council District 3 seat after a judge disqualified primary election-winner Jazmin Di Cola.
