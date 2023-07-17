No Labels
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, left, and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman discuss a new path for America during a No Labels Common Sense town hall event Monday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

 Photo by Chris Johnson/Nashua Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin is avoiding all labels for his political future, but a speech Monday at a public policy event in New Hampshire is stoking further speculation for a presidential run.

Manchin, D-W.Va., was the keynote speaker Monday evening for No Labels’ Common Sense town hall event at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. Manchin was joined by Jon Huntsman Jr., a former governor of Utah, Republican presidential candidate and ambassador.

