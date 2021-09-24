Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners.
On Sept. 28, voters will consider incumbents Clifford Sweeney and Tim O’Donnell plus former commissioners Liz Buckman and Rosario Benvengi. The polling place opens at 7 a.m. at 22 E. Main St., Emmitsburg, and closes at 8 p.m. The Board of Commissioners is made up of five members, with O’Donnell’s and Sweeney’s terms set to expire this October.
There are 5,974 registered voters in Emmitsburg, according to the Frederick County Board of Elections, of which 1,758 are Democrats and 2,782 are Republicans.
The Frederick News-Post recently sent a questionnaire to all the candidates, who were asked to stick to a word limit. Some responses were edited for length and clarity. Responses are printed in alphabetical order by last name.
Why are you running for office?n Benvengi: I am running for the position of Emmitsburg Commissioner to provide the citizens and businesses with fair and honest representation. I feel it is important to fully review and research all items presented before making any decisions that are best suited for the residents and businesses of Emmitsburg.
n Buckman: I am running for Town Council because our town government needs to begin putting the people first and begin leading with integrity, mindful of spending of our tax dollars. The town government has lost touch with the people. The people need to be overseers of their public officials and town staff. Also, our town government lacks transparency. Before another law is passed, or code is changed, or before another dollar is spent, you should know because the decisions were put in an understandable language.
We created a town council to represent us, but instead they have become more punitive than a resource. The townspeople feel estranged from their town government. Furthermore, when the public has questions, we need a welcoming place to get answers. When they have a problem, they need a resource and guidance.
n O’Donnell: Emmitsburg is a strong community, but we face some significant challenges. I place a high value on community service and have found serving as a Town Commissioner has offered a very effective way to support our community. My goals continue to be encouraging and supporting Town businesses, increasing recreational opportunities for our whole community, protecting and enhancing Main Street, encouraging economic development, and seeking ways to reduce Town Government expenses.
n Sweeney: I am running because I hope to put more emphasis on bringing new businesses to the town, both large and small. While we have attracted some new businesses over the last year and a half, there are a few gaps that I hope to fill with businesses that will complement our community. I also want to promote our current businesses and continue the work with the other commissioners and mayor to finish projects from the past 23 years and build upon those. I want to continue to bring the community together, as I have done over the time I have been fortunate enough to serve as commissioner. Right now, through my work at the baseball concession stand, I see the benefit of having Little League games in town. I hope to bring more youth activities to town. After all, our children are the future of our town.
What skills/experience would you bring to the position? Have you held elected office before?n Benvengi: As a former commissioner for the town, I have an understanding of how town government operates. If elected, this will allow me to get up to speed quickly with the current issues facing Emmitsburg. I have owned and operated two businesses (Mirage Investigations and Allstate Insurance) within the town, so I understand the challenges facing current businesses operating within Emmitsburg. I have had experience with budgets of $1 million of gross sales along with payroll and employee benefits. As a deputy sheriff, I understood the importance of listening to problems, evaluating those problems and providing solutions to those problems. These qualities are a necessity for dealing with citizens’ issues and concerns.
n Buckman: With a prior three-year term under my belt and constant communication with the people of our community, I bring an understanding of the current problems that need to be addressed and corrected. What I bring to office is honesty and integrity, an ability to represent all the people’s rights because I have no special interests that narrow my perspective. For example, shouldn’t we be focusing on infrastructure and future sustainability? Additionally, growth is inevitable. Are we utilizing urban planning so Emmitsburg continues to have a small-town community feel? What happened to the 10-year plan the citizens worked so hard on? In the name of our legacy and all that we stand for, I will advocate for our town and its future.
n O’Donnell: I am an effective communicator, and I actively advocate for our community. Whether talking to executives at Quantum Loophole or owners at a local microbrewery chain, I am always trying to recruit businesses to and for our community. When I was younger, I thought I was a good listener. I was wrong. Over time, I have learned that better listening on my part yields better responsiveness to the community.
I have had the privilege to serve on the Board for 12 years. I have served as Board President, Town Treasurer, liaison to the Parks and Recreation Committee and liaison to the Planning Committee. I have taken each role seriously and have made certain each committee member has had a voice in the process.
n Sweeney: I was first elected commissioner in 1996 and have served almost continuously since then. During my eight terms as commissioner, I have been liaison to the Planning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Committee, Streets, Water and Sewer Committee, and the Citizen Advisory Committee. I also served as president of the Board of Commissioners and am currently serving as vice president. My experience runs deep in town activities. I serve as president of the Emmitsburg Lions Club and the Emmitsburg Osteopathic Care Center. I am past commander of the Sons of the American Legion and am currently serving as SAL Treasurer. More importantly, for our town, which is undergoing infrastructure repair, I have 36 years of experience in handling water and sewer improvements.
What would you say is the biggest challenge/issue facing the town right now, and how would you address it?n Benvengi: The fragile infrastructure facing Emmitsburg is the most important issue. The previous board has increased growth for housing and businesses without considering stress on infrastructure. During my term as commissioner, the board attempted to locate an additional supply of water by testing five wells, which was unsuccessful. To ease the lack of water due to drought conditions, the board allowed Mount St. Mary’s University to use our waste water treatment facility in exchange for use of their water. This was to be a temporary fix to allow the town time to locate additional water resources. Twenty-five years later, the town has been unable to do so. If elected, I would seek to freeze new construction until an additional water source can be secured.
Growth in and around the town has created traffic congestion, which should have been addressed already. Creating left turn lanes on Main Street at the intersection of North and South Seton avenues would help to ease this.
n Buckman: The biggest challenges in Emmitsburg are infrastructure, sustainability, growth, youth activities and a town government that defends your rights. The heart of our town is good will, neighborliness, fair play, courage, loyalty, patience and hard work. To erode small-town culture would erode who we are. We cannot hold off growth because people are moving from major cities to beautiful towns like ours. Our infrastructure needs to be upgraded, and who we are needs to be protected. After all our factories moved overseas, there was little work to be had. We need to incentivize businesses into our industrial district to create jobs for our community that will secure our future and the future of our children. Echoed through our town is: “Our kids have nothing to do.” I have been hearing this for years as we lost our Little League, our skate park and more. I will address this problem head on.
n O’Donnell: Emmitsburg’s most immediate challenge is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. I have supported the Board of Commissioners and the Mayor as we have pivoted to socially distanced meetings. Though the Town Staff moved to dynamic scheduling and modified working conditions, the continuity of government was maintained. Like many of us, I never thought I would “attend” a Town Meeting while sitting in front of a laptop in my basement. And also, like many of us, I have remained flexible and have done my job.
Repairing our aging water and sewer infrastructure is our next biggest issue. With my fellow commissioners, I have pushed for a systematic approach to getting these repairs done in an efficient manner. It is well known I have pushed for Staff to seek grant funding to minimize the cost to our local households. Infrastructure repair remains a long-term project and is the next highest priority after the pandemic.
n Sweeney: The biggest challenge facing the town right now is infrastructure. We are in the process of beginning to make repairs to the water lines on North Seton [Avenue], DePaul Street and Waynesboro Pike. We are also getting a new water clarifier for the Rainbow Lake Reservoir so it can be safely used by our water treatment plant. We are also in the process of replacing our sewer pump station on Creamery Road. These are major challenges to the town that we are addressing now. My years of experience in water and sewer repair and replacement allow me to ask the kinds of questions that those without knowledge would not be able to develop. This knowledgeable oversight provides value for the town residents and staff. Another high priority is getting all of our storm drains and sediment ponds up to par to meet state requirements for safe discharge into the Chesapeake Bay.
What organizations or activities are you involved in/around Emmitsburg?n Benvengi: I created and served on the Streets Commission. I was a member of the Emmitsburg Ambulance Company and helped create the softball and the T-ball fields behind the Antique Mall. I was a member of the Knights of Columbus and am a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
n Buckman: I have been a member of the Lions Club, the Heritage Day Committee, and I am one of the three founders of Emmitsburg Cares and a member of St. Joseph’s. I have been an honorary member of the VFW as well as the local Harley Owners Group and American Bikers Aimed Toward Education.
n O’Donnell: I’ve served on St. Joseph’s Church Parish Council, Emmitsburg Trails Task Force, Parks and Recreation Committee, Planning Commission, Community Heritage Day Committee, and Frederick Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. I’ve coached men’s rugby at Mount St. Mary’s and Marauders Youth Rugby. I’m the MORE Trail Liaison for Emmitsburg Trails. I’m a Turkey Trot volunteer and member of the Emmitsburg Business & Professional Association.
n Sweeney: While I have outlined my club offices already, this does not illustrate the scope of my community involvement. I sing in the St. Joseph’s Church Choir, I do vision screening for children in the Head Start program, and I do extensive planning for various charitable committees, including the recent Community Heritage Day.
