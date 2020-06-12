The field of Board of Education candidates is set for this fall.
According to election results — certified by the county’s Board of Elections this Friday — Dean Rose edged out Andrea Artman to take the sixth and final spot for the general election in November.
Rose finished sixth out of seven candidates with 15,833 votes. Artman finished last with 15,759 votes.
Rose joins current board members Rae Gallagher and Lois Jarman, along with candidates David Bass, Jason “Mr. J” Johnson and Sue Johnson in the general election race.
Because Artman finished within .1% of Rose, she could have requested a recount from the local Board of Elections for free, per state law. But she said Friday she would not pursue one, and wished the remaining six candidates luck on the campaign trail.
She also asked county residents to research the candidates and vote in the general election this fall.
“I did it find really disheartening the amount of people who sent in the ballot and didn’t vote [for the Board of Education],” Artman said. “With the sizable budget of the Board of Ed … whether they have children or not, their taxes are going to be spent on education.”
Artman said the coronavirus pandemic played some role, but added her non-education background and that she was newer to the community than other candidates probably also were some other reasons she finished last.
“I don’t want to blame everything on COVID-19,” she said.
Rose, who was informed of the results while mowing his lawn Friday, said he was happy to advance to the general election.
He and Artman both said name recognition and the inability to campaign directly in face-to-face interactions with voters was a challenge. Rose said it was his first time running for public office.
“As a rookie, I really struggled going about getting my name out there,” Rose said.
He added he wouldn’t be opposed if all seven candidates were allowed to run in the general election, given the challenges of this primary.
“To be perfectly honest, and it would sound like sour grapes if I was seventh, but under the circumstances, to allow all the candidates to go on to the general [election], I would not be against it,” Rose said. “There was really no opportunity for the candidates to differentiate themselves.”
Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
