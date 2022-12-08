Jenkins Sworn In
Frederick County Circuit Court Clerk Sandra Dalton, left, administers the oath of office to Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on Thursday, making him the first Frederick County sheriff to serve a fifth term. Roughly 200 Frederick County deputies and dozens of others attended. Jenkins' daughter, Meghan, is next to him.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was sworn in again on Thursday, making him the first Frederick County sheriff to serve a fifth term.

“I thought it would be easy to be up here today,” Jenkins said during his speech. “But I thought about the enormity, the magnitude of serving five terms for the people of Frederick County. ... I've been elected and entrusted to serve and protect this county for an entire generation.”

I’m curious why this event took place in an Assembly of God facility. It doesn’t seem very inclusive to the approximately 99% of the rest of us who don’t profess that faith.

The High Sheriff and the deputies should have taken their oaths in a religiously neutral setting. Four years ago the ceremony was held at the fairgrounds.

