Thurmont has released a schedule for its upcoming elections for town mayor and the commissioner seats currently held by Wayne A. Hooper and Martin A. Burns.
The town’s nominating committee will meet on Sept. 28 at the municipal office on East Main Street.
“If you’re interested in running, that’s the night you want to stand up and make your intentions known,” Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird said.
Those interested in campaigning need to be nominated by somebody and have that nomination seconded by someone else, Kinnaird said. Both people must be Thurmont residents.
Sept. 28 is also the last day people may register to vote. Absentee ballot applications will become available on Oct. 8. Residents interested in voting this way must apply for an absentee ballot by Oct. 19.
The general election will be held on Oct. 26 at the Guardian Activities Building on East Main Street. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone still waiting in line at the time polls close will be permitted to vote.
At Tuesday’s town meeting, Commissioner Wes Hamrick shared turnout numbers throughout Thurmont’s history.
In 2003, more than 1,100 people voted. Voting numbered in the 700-800 range in the next few elections, Hamrick said, but it dropped to the 500s over the last three elections, even though Thurmont’s population has been growing. As of 2019, 6,895 people lived in the town, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“So I just encourage all voters to get out and vote,” Hamrick said.
“Absolutely,” Kinnaird chimed in. “It’s your right and your privilege and your duty to vote.”
“Civic duty,” Hamrick agreed, nodding.
