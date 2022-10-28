Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
U.S. Rep. David Trone, seeking his third term in Congress, has spent the past year getting to know his new constituents.
Running for reelection in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District against the Republican nominee, state Delegate Neil Parrott, the redrawing of the district into a more Republican-friendly configuration has meant that Trone had to get to know new areas and constituents than he did in previous races.
But he said he thinks his new constituents expect the same things as his previous ones: a representative who is present in their communities and who works with members of the opposing party to get things done.
Trone pointed to his ranking from the website commongroundcommittee.org, which according to their website, seeks to reduce political polarization and rates politicians on their bipartisanship, as the 12th-highest ranking member of the House as a sign of his ability to work across the aisle on legislation.
“Americans want to elect people in the middle, and that’s where stuff gets done,” he said.
Trone has made his biggest mark in Congress working with a variety of Republicans and Democrats on addiction and mental health issues.
He said he was drawn to run for office by his experience helping his nephew Ian battle addiction and mental health issues before Ian’s death in 2016 from a dose of heroin laced with fentanyl.
Trone currently has six bills included in the Restoring Hope Bill, a collection of more than 30 bills dealing with mental health and addiction.
On those and other topics, getting out into the district and talking to people about what they need takes him back to his business background as the former CEO of Total Wine and More.
“When you listen to everyone, you find out what they need,” Trone said.
Trone pointed to the passage of an infrastructure bill last year that will provide improved broadband access as legislation that will especially help rural areas of Frederick County.
He also touted his work in getting $150 million for the planned construction of an additional lane on four miles of north and southbound U.S. 15 through the city of Frederick to help ease congestion in that area.
“That’s really been a linchpin in Frederick,” Trone said.
He said he’s looking forward to working on the upcoming renewal of the national agriculture bill as a way to help farmers in his district. The bill will go through the Appropriations Committee, on which Trone sits.
Balancing the demands of the rural parts of the district with cities like Frederick, Hagerstown, and Cumberland comes down to listening to people and finding out what their individual needs are, he said.
One issue that politicians on all levels are hearing about from constituents is how to deal with the inflation and rising prices that have affected people’s lives.
Inflation, Trone said, is very real and it hurts average Americans.
He defended the spending that Congress approved to deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and to help with the development of vaccines and other medications.
Much of the inflation has been driven by food and energy prices, he said, both areas that have been hurt by the war between Russia and Ukraine, areas that produce much of the world’s grain supply.
The war has also cost hundreds of billions of dollars for weapons sent to Ukraine, and to help refugees, he said.
Trone supported the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress earlier this year, and said it and monetary policy by the Federal Reserve such as interest rate increases will help bring inflation under control.
He said he’s not sure how long he’ll remain in Congress, but suspects he’ll know when to leave.
“I’m not looking to stay here and die with my boots on in Congress. I have no interest in that whatsoever,” he said.
No matter when his term in Congress comes to an end, he has no plans to go back to Total Wine and More.
The company, he said, has a great CEO and management team in place.
“We’re going to let the professionals continue to manage Total Wine and More, and I’ll probably do something in the philanthropic space, something in the mental health space, something in the addiction space,” he said. “I will not go back to Total Wine.”
