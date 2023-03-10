Two candidates have filed to run for Walkersville’s second special election for Town Council this year, which will be held on April 18, according to the town.
Betsey Whitmore Brannen, who finished second in the first special election, which was held in February, has filed to run for a council seat.
The other candidate is Chris Ragen, a longtime Walkersville resident and a historian. He filed earlier this week, he said in an interview Friday.
Brannen, an assistant branch administrator with Frederick County Public Libraries in Urbana, could not be reached for comment on Friday.
She lost to Michael McNiesh in the February special election. McNiesh received 303 votes and Brannen received 149 votes.
Ragen said he was spurred to run on specific issues in Walkersville, such as growth, he said.
Politics is new for him, he said.
“I'm truly a citizen who just wants to try to serve,” he said.
The special election is to fill a seat vacated by former Commissioner Michael Bailey, who announced his resignation during a December 2022 town meeting. He said he had accepted a job opportunity in North Carolina.
At the time, Walkersville was in the midst of filling another vacancy, the result of McNiesh being disqualified from office earlier in 2022. McNiesh had what other council members determined to be too many unexcused absences, forcing him from office, according to the town charter.
Bailey’s vacancy was effective Jan. 12. Whoever wins the vacant seat will finish Bailey's term, which runs until Sept. 13, 2024.
After Bailey’s departure, the town had 30 days to either appoint a replacement or announce a special election. The town did not choose a replacement, automatically triggering a special election.
Those who wish to run must file by 4:30 p.m. on March 20, according to the town’s Facebook page. People can find the candidacy form on the town’s website or at Town Hall.
Absentee ballots for voters are available, and must be filed by 5 p.m. on April 11, the post read.
