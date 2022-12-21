Two people have filed to run in Walkersville's special election scheduled for Feb. 13, but the town is withholding their names.
The town is not releasing information on any of the applicants until the town attorney approves it, according to Burgess Chad Weddle.
But one candidate who has filed is David Toohey, 55. Toohey said in an interview Wednesday that he filed Monday.
The News-Post independently learned of Toohey's candidacy and confirmed it with him.
On Monday, the town began accepting candidacy applications for the special election that will fill former Commissioner Michael McNiesh's seat. Other commissioners unanimously voted to oust McNiesh after deciding that he had too many unexcused absences.
McNiesh said he plans to run for his former seat, but he has not filed yet. He wrote in an email to the News-Post on Wednesday that he planned to file his candidacy on Friday, as long as the town office is open.
People who want to run in the special election must apply by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17, the town's website says.
The News-Post asked Town Manager Sean Williams and Weddle on Wednesday for the number of people who have filed for candidacy since Monday, as well as the names of any declared candidates.
Weddle said the town would not release the names of the candidates until the town attorney approves that it is public information to give out. If the town attorney approves giving candidacy information earlier than the Jan. 18 filing deadline, the town will do so, he said.
Jim Peck, a research specialist with Maryland Municipal League — a nonprofit association controlled and maintained by city and town governments — said in an interview Tuesday that candidacy applications should become public information once they are filed with the town.
Toohey, in an interview Wednesday, said he has lived in Walkersville since 2019. Before that, he lived right outside the town limits since 2002.
Toohey said he is currently a member of the Walkersville Parks Commission.
"I wanted to make the next step and try to help out," he said.
There will be a second vacancy on the town commission next month.
Commissioner Michael Bailey announced on Dec. 14 that he will be resigning at the end of January.
The town has not decided how Bailey's seat will be filled. The town can hold another special election, appoint people who have run in the last general election or an upcoming special election, or appoint someone else entirely.
