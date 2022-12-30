Two more people have filed to run in Walkersville’s special election on Feb. 13, for a total of four, according to the town.
One is former commissioner Michael McNiesh, whose vacant seat candidates are running for.
McNiesh said he filed Thursday afternoon.
“I was the one elected to that spot. I should be the one to be reelected to the spot and finish off the term I was elected for,” McNiesh said.
Another new candidate who filed is Betsey Brannen, an assistant branch administrator with Frederick County Public Libraries in Urbana.
In an email Thursday, Brannen wrote that she filed Wednesday morning.
“I love and adore Walkersville,” Brannen said in an interview Friday. “So if this is the path that can, you know, help me help Walkersville and help Walkersville residents then ... it's like the best of both worlds.”
Last week, Walkersville residents Jason Bryant and David Toohey filed to run in the election.
Bryant is a part of the town’s Board of Appeals. Toohey is a member of the Parks Commission.
Brannen ran in Walkersville's 2018 election and missed winning a seat by a few votes. Eleven people ran for commissioner in the 2018 election, the News-Post has reported.
Commissioner Tom Gilbert led with 377 votes. Commissioner Mary Ann Brodie-Ennis won reelection with 365 votes.
McNiesh was elected to the Town Commission with 301 votes, the third highest total. John Zimmerman, with 279 votes, and Commissioner Micheal Bailey, with 277 votes, also won seats.
Brannen trailed Bailey with 274 votes.
Burgess Chad Weddle also won reelection, with 312 votes.
On Dec. 19, Walkersville began accepting candidacy applications for the special election to fill McNiesh’s seat. The other commissioners unanimously voted in October to oust McNiesh after deciding that he had too many unexcused absences.
Walkersville residents have until Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m. to file for candidacy if they want to run in the special election, according to the town's website.
Walkersville also is considering how to fill a second commission vacancy that will happen soon.
Bailey announced on Dec. 14 that he will resign at the end of January.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
