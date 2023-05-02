Jason Evans, Karl Munder and Tim Washabaugh were elected to the Mount Airy Town Council on Tuesday night, an election official said.
The election was for three seats currently held by Council President Jason Poirier, Council Secretary Pam Reed and Munder, whose terms expire Saturday.
Only Munder sought reelection.
Washabaugh received 764 votes, Evans received 664 votes and Munder received 524 votes, according to certified results.
"I appreciate ... the fact that the voters of Mount Airy trust me enough to give me four more years of service for them," Munder said in an interview on Wednesday.
Evans, who like other candidates endured the cold, wet weather outside of the polling place at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Reception Hall for hours on Tuesday speaking with voters, said he was exhausted but elated when he learned of the results.
"I'm proud, I'm excited. I plan on sticking to my words and doing what's best for the town," Evans said.
Washabaugh said he looked forward to starting with momentum.
"I’m new, and there will be a little bit of a learning curve, but this isn’t something that will be foreign to me," Washabaugh said, "I’m looking to speak with people who have been on the council before to be sure that we can hit the ground running.”
Stephen “Pops” Kraft and Clayton Gilbert were the other two candidates running for town council. Kraft received 207 votes and Gilbert received 152 votes.
There are 7,411 registered voters in Mount Airy and 855 votes were cast in Tuesday’s election, or 11.5% of registered voters, according to Mount Airy Board of Supervisors of Elections Chairman Bruce Walz.
The Mount Airy Town Council consists of five seats. The terms of sitting council members Lynne Galletti and Stephen Domotor will expire in May 2025.
Outside of the polling place on Tuesday afternoon, Maria Shekels and Ron Shekels said they both voted for Munder, Kraft and Evans.
Mount Airy residents for 16 years, the Shekels said they were most concerned about the rate of development in Mount Airy. They said the prospect of new growth would worsen current problems the town faces in parking and traffic.
"I feel like Mount Airy is 50 pounds of sand they're trying and put in a 10-pound bag," Ron Shekels said. "There's not enough space. Now we're concerned about the growth. It's gonna blow up and already exacerbate the situation. That is a big concern."
Local Realtor Audrey Bullock said she, too, had development on her mind when she voted on Tuesday.
"I've lived here for 24 years and it's been nice to see the growth so far, but I just don't want us to get ahead of ourselves," Bullock said.
Bullock added that she also cared about expanding youth athletic fields in town, which Washabaugh, who is a member of the Mount Airy Board of Recreation and Parks, campaigned on.
Voter Lee Haigwood said although development was also an issue of concern for him, so was a less-discussed topic of Mount Airy's water system.
"Some of the wells in town have been contaminated," Haigwood said, referring to concentrations of "forever chemicals" known as PFAS found in town wells.
Around December 2022, Mount Airy officials took municipal wells offline after the wells tested for elevated amounts of PFAS.
Haigwood said it was important that the town plans for "the sustainability of having future water and the proper amount for my kids and future generations, so we're not looking too short-sighted."
He added that he would like to see other chemicals used in water treatment also tested for and reported.
The town council will meet next at 7:30 p.m. on June 5 in the Mount Airy town Hall.
