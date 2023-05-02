BG Election Mt Airy - EG
Buy Now

Mount Airy voters stand in line at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Reception Hall on Tuesday to sign in and cast their votes for three seats on the Town Council.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Jason Evans, Karl Munder and Tim Washabaugh were elected to the Mount Airy Town Council on Tuesday night, an election official said.

The election was for three seats currently held by Council President Jason Poirier, Council Secretary Pam Reed and Munder, whose terms expire Saturday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription