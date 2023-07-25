Six Republicans and eight Democrats have filed or announced their intent to run for the U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by U.S. Rep. David Trone, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate instead of reelection.
Former state Del. Neil Parrott, a Hagerstown Republican, also has filed to run, but wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post on Tuesday that he hasn't made up his mind. "My wife and I are praying and actively talking about the possibility with family, friends and consultants," he wrote.
Parrott lost to Trone in the 2020 congressional general election, 59% to 39%, and in the 2022 general election, 55% to 45%.
Vogel, a Democrat from Rockville, was sworn into the state legislature early this year. He began campaigning for the House seat in May, shortly after Trone announced his intent to succeed Ben Cardin in the Senate.
Not only has Vogel taken in far more in contributions than all of his competitors, he has also spent more.
FEC reports indicate that Vogel has spent $31,407 on his campaign through June 30. The majority went toward consulting services and transaction fees largely related to the cost of accepting contributions through ActBlue, an online fundraising platform.
If elected, Vogel, 26, would be the youngest member of Maryland's congressional delegation. He would be the first 26-year-old to represent a Maryland district in Congress since Harry Wolf was elected to serve District 3 in 1907.
In an interview with The Frederick News-Post on Tuesday, Vogel said he owes his early fundraising success to a coalition of grassroots donors.
"I am not the kind of candidate that can fund his own campaign," Vogel said. "We are building a campaign funded by everyday folks who believe in that promise of a new generation of leadership."
If he makes it to Congress, Vogel said, he would focus on the same issues he worked on as a member of the state legislature, including mental health and the opioid epidemic.
He is not concerned about his ability to connect with Republicans and voters living in Western Maryland, calling himself as a "pragmatic progressive."
"I'm someone that has progressive values," he said. "But I believe at the end of the day that if we're not getting things done to make people's lives better, then what's the point of all this?"
Maryland's 6th District includes all of four counties — Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett — and part of Montgomery County.
Reports from other candidates
According to FEC spokesman Christian Hilland, committees for congressional candidates are not required to file financial reports until they raised or spent more than $5,000 in connection with their campaign.
Not including Vogel, only three of the 14 committed candidates in the District 6 field had crossed the reporting threshold by the end of June:
- Republican Mariela Roca, who has raised $67,711 and spent $24,218 since the beginning of 2023
- Democrat Lesley Lopez, a state delegate who has raised $51,051 and spent $1,275 since she began her campaign in April
- Republican Chris Hyser, who has raised $16,596 and spent $3,017 since the beginning of 2023
Parrott also filed a financial report in July. It shows that he has raised $21,560 and spent $12,447 in connection with his campaign this year.
Two other candidates, Democrat George Gluck and Republican Brenda Thiam, a former state delegate, filed forms with the FEC indicating they had not raised or spent more than $5,000 on their respective campaigns.
Stephen McDow, a Democrat from Monrovia, had what he referred to as a "soft first reporting period." In an email to the News-Post on Tuesday, McDow wrote that he has approached seven political action committees to seek their support, but he declined to name them.
The five candidates who announced their intent to run in Maryland's 6th District on or after June 30 were not required to submit financial reports to the FEC yet:
- Mia Mason, a Democrat and U.S. military veteran
- Tom Royals, a Republican former U.S. Navy officer
- Tekesha Martinez, a Democrat and current mayor of Hagerstown
- Heath Barnes, a Republican and current burgess of Woodsboro
- Joel Rubin, a Democrat and former State Department official during the Obama administration
Destiny Drake West, who filed her statement of candidacy on June 21, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Former Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, a Democrat, said last week that she is “contemplating” a run for Congress.
Campaign finance reports for the third quarter of 2023 must be submitted to the FEC by Oct. 15. The deadline to file a statement of candidacy is Feb. 9, 2024.
The 2024 primary election will take place on May 14 and the general election will be held on Nov. 5.
