Frederick County voters cast nearly 14,000 ballots by 1 p.m. Tuesday, pushing overall voter turnout to approximately 67 percent — just 10 percentage points shy of the 2016 presidential election voter turnout rate.
Prior to Election Day, about 60 percent of the county's 186,356 voters cast ballots by voting early in person or by mail, according to Election Director Stuart Harvey. On Election Day, 13,916 voters hit the polls by 1 p.m., representing about 7% voter turnout, he said.
“It seems to be heavy in some places, light in others. So I guess I would characterize it as moderate," Harvey said Tuesday.
Early voter ballots numbered 52,948, while mail-in ballots amount to 57,699, he said, but there are likely more to come. Mail-in ballots postmarked Nov. 3 that are received by the Board of Election by Nov. 13 will still be counted. No mail-in ballots are being counted Tuesday or Wednesday, Harvey said, with counting scheduled to resume Thursday.
He predicted 85 percent voter turnout prior to Tuesday, and still believes that number, or close to it, is possible.
“That might be a little optimistic, but I don’t think it’s unrealistic to think we’ll go past 80 percent," Harvey said Tuesday.
Polling places seemed to be operating smoothly at the halfway point. Harvey was unaware of any major technical glitches or issues with voters. He said "a lot" of voters walked in with mail-in ballots they'd requested, but decided they would rather vote in person. If someone requests a mail-in ballot but does not mail it, they can still vote at the polling place but must cast a provisional ballot, Harvey said, which won't be tallied until Nov. 12.
