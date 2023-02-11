Four of the five Walkersville candidates running for a vacant commissioner seat fielded questions during a forum Saturday night. A proposed FoodPro distribution center dominated the conversation at times.
The candidates who attended were Betsey Whitmore Brannen, Jason Bryant, Duane Musselman and David Toohey.
Michael McNiesh, who is running for his former seat after being disqualified for having too many unexcused absences, did not attend.
McNiesh wrote in a text message Saturday night that the forum date was announced too late for him to take time off work.
Additionally, McNiesh wrote that he was not offered a chance to submit answers to be shared during the forum. “However, I am pretty sure that people know who I am and where I stand on the issues,” he wrote.
The election will be Monday. Voting will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
Mike Kuster, who also moderated candidate forums in 2018 and 2021, asked five questions Saturday night to candidates, who had three minutes each to answer. Residents were not allowed to ask questions, but Kuster invited them to stay after the official part of the forum to talk with candidates.
However, one audience member pushed for Kuster to allow residents to ask questions on the record. After some back and forth, the man was allowed to ask his question.
The man introduced himself as an Emmitsburg resident speaking on behalf of his son, who lives in Walkersville. Some in the audience heckled him as he tried to ask candidates whether they supported the FoodPro project.
FoodPro, a wholesale restaurant retailer, is proposing to build a distribution center on land it wants the town to annex and rezone.
According to state property records, FoodPro bought the land, which is zoned agricultural, for $3.25 million on Jan. 27. The property is 106.4 acres.
Musselman and Bryant both said they needed more information before deciding where they stand.
Toohey said he is against the project, and would rather see a residential project on that land, describing it as the lesser of two evils.
"I don't want ... any more trucks going up and down those roads," Toohey said.
His answer prompted a visceral response from Brannen, who disagreed with Toohey.
“Absolutely not. No,” Brannen said about Toohey's idea of residential development.
Brannen said she doesn't support the FoodPro project either, but the tax revenue it would bring would be significantly higher than if there were housing units there.
Additionally, more residential development would mean more of a burden for the fire company and the school district, she said.
“You would rather see homes on farmland is what I'm hearing,” she said.
The group of candidates agreed on other matters, such as the first question Kuster asked on virtual attendance at meetings.
They all said it's important for elected officials to be at meetings in person to see constituents face to face. Virtual attendance should be available if necessary, but it shouldn’t be unlimited, they said.
Currently, Walkersville's charter prohibits commissioners and the burgess from missing more than two consecutive regularly scheduled meetings. A third unexcused meeting in a row prompts a forfeiture of office, the charter states.
McNiesh was considered absent from three meetings, and under the provisions of the charter, he was disqualified from his seat.
Toohey was the only one of the four candidates who recommended changing the town charter to limit virtual attendance.
“Maybe three excused virtual attendances, and those attendances count for participation in voting, and everything else like that,” Toohey said. “And those can be excused for, you know, family emergencies or to go away, work, things like that.”
Candidates were less aligned, though, when Kuster asked about the upcoming comprehensive plan the town will have to vote on, specifically in the areas of zoning and annexation.
Brannen and Toohey said they saw this topic as an opportunity to address the “elephant in the room,” referring to FoodPro.
Brannen pointed out that the land is not currently within town limits.
“I do not feel the town should get in the business of allowing businesses to bypass what the county has already said they would like to do with that property,” Brannen said.
Toohey said the town shouldn’t be able to tell a property owner to sell to somebody. He said slow, smart growth is the way to go, and the town is already at its limit.
A new FoodPro distribution center would not be smart growth, he said.
Bryant and Musselman focused more on infrastructure when it came to zoning.
Bryant said the infrastructure of the town — buildings, roads and water systems — can’t handle the heavy growth the town is experiencing.
“I don't think that that [growth] is going to be beneficial unless we get the infrastructure built up, put money into the education as we need to, put money into the roads as we need to, actually sustain what we currently have,” Bryant said.
Musselman focused more on infrastructure when Kuster asked about ideas for economic development in the town.
There are many dilapidated buildings that should be filled with businesses, Musselman said. The town needs to incentivize businesses and restaurants to occupy the buildings, he said.
“We can get gas in Walkersville, for sure, but we gotta go somewhere else, you know, to get a nice dinner with somebody,” he said.
