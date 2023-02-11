Walkersville candidate forum
Walkersville candidate Betsey Whitmore Brannen, left, answers a question while Jason Bryant, Duane Musselman and David Toohey listen during a candidate forum in Walkersville Town Hall on Saturday night. Five people are running for a vacant commissioner seat. The election will be Monday, with voting open at Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 Staff photo by Clara Niel

Four of the five Walkersville candidates running for a vacant commissioner seat fielded questions during a forum Saturday night. A proposed FoodPro distribution center dominated the conversation at times.

The candidates who attended were Betsey Whitmore Brannen, Jason Bryant, Duane Musselman and David Toohey.

