Walkersville Commissioner Michael Bailey announced his resignation Wednesday, creating a second vacancy on the town's board of commissioners.
His last day will be Jan. 31, 2023.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Walkersville Commissioner Michael Bailey announced his resignation Wednesday, creating a second vacancy on the town's board of commissioners.
His last day will be Jan. 31, 2023.
“My family was afforded an opportunity to move south, and after praying about it and weighing the options, we are pursuing the relocation down to North Carolina,” Bailey said. “It was a really hard decision.”
The town is already hosting a special election on Feb. 13, 2023, to fill the commissioner seat vacated by Michael McNiesh.
McNiesh was unanimously ousted by his fellow commissioners in the fall for having too many unexcused absences at town meetings.
He has said he will run again for his former seat.
Following Bailey’s announcement, commissioners voted for Commissioner Mary Ann Brodie-Ennis to replace Bailey as the vice president of the commission.
Commissioner Gary Baker compiled a list of different avenues the commission could take to fill the vacancy from Bailey's departure.
Baker said the town's options include:
“What I would say is that if you have any interest at all in possibly being a commissioner, that you go ahead and put your name in the hat because you don't know what might possibly be out there,” he said.
Walkersville resident Karen Watson said she was in favor of a special election for Bailey's seat, since there isn’t ranked-choice voting in Walkersville. If there were ranked-choice voting, she would want to appoint the runner-up in the special election for McNiesh's seat to fill Bailey's vacant seat.
Ranked-choice voting is a system in which voters rank all of the candidates. When a voter's preferred candidate is eliminated, their vote shifts to their next preferred candidate. Eventually, a candidate will get a majority of the vote.
Another resident voiced the same opinion as Watson.
“I would ask that you consider holding a second election and giving citizens a chance to vote for the two positions and not just one,” she said.
Commissioners also introduced a change to the charter that would amend poll times for special elections in 2023.
The charter states that polls should be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m, but the commissioners are considering having polls open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for 2023. A public hearing on the change will be held at the next town meeting on Jan. 11.
Starting Monday, Town Manager Sean Williams said, those interested in running in the special election for McNiesh's seat can pick up their paperwork at Town Hall. People must file for candidacy by Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m., he said.
Williams said absentee ballots will be available for voters. The last day people can request absentee ballots will be Feb. 7, he said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.