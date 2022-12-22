A second candidate for Walkersville's Feb. 13 special election has been publicly named by the town.
Jason Bryant filed to run for a vacant seat on the Town Commission. According to the town website, Bryant currently serves as the chair of the town's Board of Appeals.
An attempt to reach Bryant through his Facebook page was unsuccessful late Thursday afternoon.
On Monday, the town began accepting candidacy applications for the special election to fill former Commissioner Michael McNiesh’s seat. The other commissioners unanimously voted in October to oust McNiesh after deciding that he had too many unexcused absences.
On Wednesday, the News-Post asked Walkersville Town Manager Sean Williams and Burgess Chad Weddle for the number of candidates who filed to run in the special election, as well as their names.
They responded that two candidates had filed, but Weddle said the town needed to check with its attorney about whether it could release the names of candidates before the filing period was over.
Jim Peck, a research specialist with Maryland Municipal League — a nonprofit association controlled and maintained by city and town governments — said in an interview Tuesday that candidacy applications should become public information once they are filed with the town.
The News-Post independently learned that David Toohey, 55, had filed for candidacy on Monday. Toohey is currently a member of the town's Parks Commission.
On Thursday, Williams told the News-Post that Bryant is the second candidate.
In an email to the News-Post on Wednesday, McNiesh said he plans to run for his former seat, but he had not yet filed as of Thursday.
Those interested in running in the special election must apply by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17, the town’s website says.
Walkersville also is considering how to fill a second commission vacancy that will happen soon.
Commissioner Michael Bailey announced on Dec. 14 that he will be resigning at the end of January.
