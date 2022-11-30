Walkersville is scheduled to hold a special election on Feb. 13, 2023, to fill a vacant commissioner seat.
Michael McNiesh, who held the seat before he was ousted by other commissioners for having too many unexcused absences, said in an interview Tuesday that he intends to run in the special election for his former seat.
Those interested in running for the vacant seat will have until 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 to file their candidacy, Burgess Chad Weddle said during a special meeting Tuesday.
The Walkersville Town Council unanimously voted for these dates during Tuesday's meeting.
The charter states that polls shall be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but because this would be a special election for one position, commissioners explored alternate time frames the town could use. A vote to change poll times is scheduled to happen at the next town meeting on Dec. 14, Weddle said.
Commissioner Mary Ann Brodie-Ennis said she didn’t think the polls needed to open for as long as the charter says.
“But I do want it to be such that ... people, if they can't make an evening, they might be able to make it like at lunchtime,” she said.
During last year’s election, polls were open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioners voiced their interest in having the special election in the same time frame.
On Dec. 14, commissioners will also discuss how they want to handle absentee ballots, such as how people can get them and submit them.
“That’s the kind of stuff we'll make sure we have all our i’s dotted,” Weddle said.
The town will provide absentee ballots for anyone who wants one, no matter the reason, Weddle said.
McNiesh missed two town meetings and called into one due to being away in Texas for job training as a flight training center instructor with Southwest Airlines. However, virtual participation doesn’t count as attendance in Walkersville.
This week is the last week of his training, he said. He has been training since August.
Once he is officially a trainer, he won’t have to worry about missing meetings, he said.
“So all those issues that I had with training, when you're the student, and it's a two-month-long course, you don't have that flexibility. When you're an employee doing a couple of activities a week here, a couple there, you have some more flexibility,” he said.
During a closed meeting on Sept. 29, commissioners unanimously voted to remove McNiesh because of unexcused absences. He requested a public hearing to challenge that vote.
At the public hearing on Oct. 26, commissioners voted 3-1 to uphold their original vote.
Commissioner Michael Bailey voted no.
After the official removal of McNiesh, the town had 30 days to appoint a new commissioner or have a special election, per the charter. Because the commissioners decided to do neither within the 30-day period, the charter states the town automatically has a special election.
McNiesh expressed a lot of confidence in winning the special election.
“I don't know of anybody expressing interest in running against me,” McNiesh said. “But if they do, power to them, because that's the way our process works. But I'm not concerned about the outcome.”
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(2) comments
What a totally unnecessary thing thanks to a den of crookedness in there now. How about we do a special recall of the remaining members? They should be ousted.
The fact that the burgess and council didnt appoint anyone when they could have, exclaims that they are scared, they know Chad Weddle muffed up.

