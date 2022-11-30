Walkersville logo

Walkersville is scheduled to hold a special election on Feb. 13, 2023, to fill a vacant commissioner seat.

Michael McNiesh, who held the seat before he was ousted by other commissioners for having too many unexcused absences, said in an interview Tuesday that he intends to run in the special election for his former seat.

Greg F
Greg F

What a totally unnecessary thing thanks to a den of crookedness in there now. How about we do a special recall of the remaining members? They should be ousted.

Plumbum
Plumbum

The fact that the burgess and council didnt appoint anyone when they could have, exclaims that they are scared, they know Chad Weddle muffed up.

