Walkersville will hold a second special election to fill another vacancy on the Town Commission, according to Town Manager Sean Williams.
The date for the election is expected to be announced at the next town meeting on Feb. 22, once election officials give the burgess and commissioners possible dates, Williams wrote in an email.
On Dec. 14, then-Commissioner Michael Bailey announced his resignation during a town meeting. He accepted a job opportunity that meant moving to North Carolina.
His vacancy was effective Jan. 12, which created a vacancy on the commission.
This will be the second special election in Walkersville this year.
Commissioner Michael McNiesh had been ousted from office in the fall of 2022 for having too many unexcused absences from town meetings, which prompted his forfeiture of office, per the town code.
A special election to fill McNiesh’s vacancy was held on Monday. McNiesh won with 303 votes.
After Bailey’s vacancy, the town had 30 days to either appoint a replacement or announce a special election. Since it did not do either during the 30 days, the town automatically went to a special election.
Jason Bryant, who ran in Monday’s election, has considered running again.
Betsey Whitmore Brannen, who had the second most votes, was undecided on whether she would run again. She said in an interview Monday that it would depend on a few things, such as when the next election would be.
Duane Musselman, another candidate in the first special election, said he would not run again.
