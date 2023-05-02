Tim Washabaugh, Jason Evans and Karl Munder were elected to the Mount Airy Town Council on Tuesday night, an election official said.
The election was for three seats currently held by Council President Jason Poirier, Council Secretary Pam Reed and Munder, whose terms expire May 6.
Only Munder sought reelection.
Washabaugh received 764 votes, Evans received 664 votes and Munder received 524 votes, according to certified results.
Stephen "Pops" Kraft and Clayton Gilbert were the other two candidates running for town council. Kraft received 207 votes and Gilbert received 152 votes.
There are 7,411 registered voters in Mount Airy and 855 votes were cast for Tuesday's election, or 11.5% of registered voters, according to Mount Airy Board of Supervisors of Elections Chairman Bruce Walz.
The Mount Airy Town Council consists of five seats. The terms of sitting council members Lynne Galletti and Stephen Domotor will expire in May 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.