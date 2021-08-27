Roger Wilson and Katie Nash have topped the fundraising numbers in the first round of campaign finance reports in the Frederick city race for mayor and alderman.
Wilson led the mayoral candidates with $15,815 raised through the first deadline of Aug. 12, while Nash brought in $10,150, the most of the nine candidates for alderman.
The city’s primary election is Sept. 14, with the general election scheduled for Nov. 2. Early voting for the primary is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 8-11 at the Trinity School property at 6040 New Design Road.
Voters can also cast their ballot by mail, or at monitored drop boxes at seven locations around the city.
The locations include the Trinity School voting center at 6040 New Design Road, the Frederick County Board of Elections office, Talley Recreation Center, Hillcrest Commons, the Housing Authority office, Frederick Community College and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
Wilson, who is currently an alderman, said he did one fundraising event, but most of his contributions came from online or by people mailing checks. It was hard to do traditional events with the current COVID environment, he said.
He said he plans a similar fundraising approach in future cycles, including the general election if he wins the primary.
Michael O’Connor, who is seeking re-election, raised the second most among mayoral candidates, with $13,458.
Wilson’s total came from 79 donations, while O’Connor’s came from 102. Each candidate had some donors who contributed more than once.
O’Connor also did one in-person event and one virtual, but otherwise depended on phone calls and personal contacts to raise his money.
He said he was able to use the relationships he’s built during his time in office and the city’s participation in the Maryland Municipal League to help with the fundraising.
O’Connor received donations from a number of fellow elected officials, including Alderman Derek Shackelford, Frederick County Council members Kai Hagen and Jessica Fitzwater, former Maryland Attorney General and 2022 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Douglas Gansler, and Gaithersburg City Councilman Ryan Spiegel.
Democratic mayoral candidates Jennifer Dougherty raised $9,925 and John Funderburk raised $7,988. Both Republican candidates, Steve Garrahy and Steven Hammrick, reported that they did not raise money during this cycle.
Nash also got money from various elected officials, including Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, Hagen, former Board of Education members Michael Bunitsky and Lois Jarman, state Delegate Ken Kerr and Senator Ron Young, as well as county executive candidate Daryl Boffman.
From outside the county, she received donations from Spiegel, Montgomery County delegates Marc Korman and David Fraser-Hidalgo and Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher, and former Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman.
Nash, a lobbyist with her own firm, said she was honored to get contributions from some very respected people in Annapolis and Maryland politics.
“I was very proud of that vote of confidence,” she said.
Otherwise, she did one in-person event in the summer, but her main strategy was a basic approach..
“I just kind of reached out to people and asked. It was kind of old-fashioned that way,” she said.
The next round of campaign finance reports are due on Oct. 4.
