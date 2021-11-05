Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor captured nearly 70 percent of the votes in winning re-election, and Democrats will retain all five seats on the city’s Board of Aldermen, according to nearly final results in the city’s election.
All but about 220 provisional and other ballots had been counted as of Friday afternoon, out of more than 10,000 cast, said Barbara Wagner, interim election director for the Frederick County Board of Elections.
Friday’s count gave O’Connor 7,160 votes, Republican Steven Hammrick 1,453 and write-in candidates 1,640.
Democratic former mayor Jennifer Dougherty mounted a write-in campaign, as did supporters of former alderman and county commissioner Blaine Young. Friday’s results did not differentiate between the write-in candidates, although Wagner said a list of anyone who got write-in votes would be available by the time the election results are certified on Wednesday.
Newcomer Katie Nash topped the vote for five aldermen seats with 7,390 votes, followed by incumbents Kelly Russell with 7,348, Derek Shackelford with 7,061, Donna Kuzemchak with 7,029 and Ben MacShane with 6,509. All five candidates are Democrats.
Republicans Michelle Shay and Robert Fischer received 3,142 and 2,915 votes, respectively.
The four incumbents will return to the Board, with Nash replacing Roger Wilson, who sought the Democratic nomination for mayor.
O’Connor congratulated the aldermen-elect and said he thinks the outcome is an endorsement of the work they’ve done over the past four years.
He said he intends to move forward with the purchase of a new headquarters for the police department on All Saints Street and believes positive trends in the hospitality industry amidst the COVID-19 pandemic could mean progress for the development of a downtown hotel and conference center as he begins a second term.
He said he’s also excited about plans for improved health services on the west side of the city and about examining the state of the city’s parks facilities. The pandemic has really shown the importance of the city’s public spaces, O’Connor said.
Kuzemchak said she’s looking forward to moving ahead in the new term with legislation she’s proposed for licensing rental properties.
She also plans to introduce a resolution naming health care as a human right, and she hopes to make it easier to create pollinator gardens in the city.
Kuzemchak said she’s thrilled to be moving forward with the new Board of Aldermen. She thinks the election results mean most people are happy with the direction the city is going.
The fact that only nine people ran for alderman, rather than the more than a dozen who usually run, is validation for the work the last board did, she said.
Russell, Shackelford and MacShane could not be reached for comment Friday.
