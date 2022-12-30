With a new slate of officials at the state and local levels, Frederick leaders are looking to foster new relationships and burnish existing connections to advance the city's interests.
Along with a new governor, comptroller and attorney general at the state level, city officials are also creating or renewing relationships with a new county executive and new members of the Frederick County Council and the county's state delegation to Annapolis.
Mayor Michael O'Connor said in an interview that he was in contact with Gov.-elect Wes Moore throughout the 2022 campaign, and the two have exchanged text messages since the November election.
They also had dinner in downtown Frederick when Moore was in the city for a campaign appearance, and had what O'Connor said was a very positive conversation.
“We know Wes Moore, and Wes Moore knows who Frederick is,” O'Connor said.
O'Connor said he has also gotten to know Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller, a former Montgomery County delegate and transportation official.
“I think the city has strong advocates” at the state government level, O'Connor said.
Moore's transition team could not be reached for comment.
O'Connor also serves on the Local Government and Engagement transition team for Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman, who he got to know when she was a Baltimore County delegate through their participation in the Maryland Municipal League and other organizations.
Locally, O'Connor said, he worked with new County Executive Jessica Fitzwater when she was a member of the County Council.
The two have had several informal meetings and a more formal meeting that lasted about 90 minutes shortly before Christmas, he said.
Fitzwater's transition team also includes several members with city ties.
O'Connor's chief of staff, Gayon Sampson, was named a co-chair of the transition team's Government Innovation committee. Alderman Kelly Russell is a member of the Sustainability, Infrastructure, and Transportation committee, and Alderman Ben MacShane was named to the Housing and Quality of Life committee.
Relationships are important, but personal connections don't always add up to effective political cooperation, said Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, first elected to the board in 1997.
She said she has a good relationship with Fitzwater, but the city will have to wait and see what her leadership style is and how she wants to operate, Kuzemchak said.
Despite the shuffling of leadership positions, several people in new positions in Frederick County have connections to the city and are familiar with its needs.
Fitzwater (D) served two terms on the County Council in a district that included parts of Frederick. New County Council President Brad Young (D) grew up in the city as the son of former mayor and retiring state Sen. Ron Young.
Incoming state Sen. Karen Lewis Young (D-District 3) represented a district in the House of Delegates that included parts of the city and served as a city alderwoman before being elected to the House. Incoming District 4 Sen. Bill Folden (R) is an officer with the Frederick Police Department.
As an at-large council member, Brad Young said, he aims to develop relationships with leaders from all of the county's municipalities, especially given the amount of development taking place in the municipalities.
But since Frederick includes such a significant part of the county's population, Young plans to stay in touch with O'Connor and the aldermen to see what they need from the council.
That could be through formal meetings, a chat over coffee or other informal situations, he said.
O'Connor said the city and the County Council tried to have quarterly joint meetings before the COVID-19 pandemic, and he believes there's interest from both sides in trying to revive the arrangement.
Aldermen President Pro Tem Katie Nash said she is interested in regular joint meetings, and contacted Young after he was sworn in to begin the process of setting them up.
Any time there are new elected officials, it presents an opportunity for new conversations, Nash said.
She said she's known Fitzwater since the latter came onto the County Council eight years ago, and believes there are a lot of opportunities to talk with Fitzwater about the city's economic and other needs.
O'Connor and Nash said they believe the city's election last year of a Democratic mayor and Board of Aldermen will help with a new Democratic governor and county executive, and a Democratic County Council majority.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan was relatively nonpartisan in his work with the state's municipalities, O'Connor said, but he believes the city's Democratic leadership bodes well with the incoming Moore administration.
But ultimately, they have to look for any opportunities to advocate for the city's interests, Nash said.
“We just have to be willing to show up and work with anyone who's willing to work with us,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.