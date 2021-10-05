With $3.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds coming to Emmitsburg, the town's commissioners have agreed to designate their first $1.5 million installment for crucial water and sewer projects.
U.S. Congress enacted the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 to help alleviate the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic and awarded funding to local governments. Emmitsburg was allotted more than $3.1 million, Town Manager Cathy Willets said at the Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night. The town received its first installment, more than $1.57 million, in July and will receive the second installment in no less than 12 months, according to Willets.
The funds can only be used for certain expenses, including investing in water and sewer infrastructure. The mayor and town staff recommended the commissioners vote to use their $1.5 million ARP funds to help cover the completion of the new water clarifier and pump station projects. Commissioners agreed unanimously.
"The monies would be used to cover shortfalls in both projects," Willets said, describing the work as "desperately needed."
The pump station is estimated to cost more than $3.65 million. The existing pump station on the west side of Creamery Road is old and needs replaced, according to Mayor Donald Briggs. It pumps sewage over to the wastewater treatment plant on the east side of the road, he said. A USDA loan will cover more than $1.98 million of the pump station project, Willets said, and the town also received two grants totaling $863,000, leaving about $807,000 left for the town to cover.
The water clarifier, which the mayor said will benefit the water treatment plant on Crystal Fountain Road, is expected to cost $2.36 million. That figure is an increase from the original estimate of $1.5 million due to findings that came out of the preliminary engineering and environmental report, according to town documents. The state provided $1 million toward this project, leaving a shortfall of $1.36 million.
Briggs told the News-Post he's hopeful the water clarifier and pump station will be complete by spring or summer of 2022.
"We're not going to waste any time," the mayor said.
Earlier in Monday's meeting, the board discussed the need to improve infrastructure in general, which in turn could attract more residents and businesses.
"Retail follows rooftops," Commission President Tim O'Donnell said, but he acknowledged more homes would affect the small-town atmosphere of Emmitsburg.
Commissioner TJ Burns said he's seen six new businesses come to town in the last two years, yet he said the town fails to address its marketability to businesses.
"In order to do that, we need to bring more homes in," Burns said. "The hard part about all that ... is we don't have the infrastructure that can handle any of that."
Burns suggested infrastructure like water and sewer needs to be addressed by the board and town staff before Emmitsburg can attract new businesses.
In other business, the board:
- Discussed complaints of some Mount St. Mary's University students partying off campus and acting disorderly. Deputy Jason Ahalt of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said he's spoken with individuals involved and feels they're heading in the right direction. Charges are forthcoming for a destruction of property case.
- Heard from Willets about "flushable wipes" and "Clorox type cleaning rags" clogging the wet well at the pump station. Town staff ask residents not to flush these items, as they can lead to costly repairs to the pumps.
- Proclaimed Oct. 2 Arbor Day.
- Announced a tree planting with nonprofit Stream-Link Education Oct. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the wastewater treatment plant at 16707 Creamery Road. Those interested can sign up at streamlinkeducation/org/volunteer.
- Discussed a resident complaint regarding an abandoned building at 507 E. Main St. Town staff said they've attempted to contact the owner to no avail, and they believe the basement is flooded. At its Nov. 1 meeting, the Board of Commissioners will consider approving an order to declare the building hazardous and dangerous.
- After winning re-election Sept. 28, Commissioners Tim O'Donnell and Clifford Sweeney were sworn into office.
