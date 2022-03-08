Emmitsburg commissioners moved closer to implementing a stormwater fee that would cost most residents $20 annually, with those funds being used to support over $1 million worth of projects spurred by an unfunded federal mandate.
The town’s Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to move forward with the cheapest of four fee scenarios presented.
Even with the vote, those who live and work in Emmitsburg don’t need to worry about fees yet. Monday’s vote did not impose the fee, but rather, directed town staff to begin groundwork for the future implementation of the fee — which the commissioners have the ability to change later.
Emmitsburg’s stormwater expenses are estimated to exceed more than $1.4 million between fiscal years 2023 and 2028, according to the town meeting agenda. Of that figure, general permit requirements are projected to cost upwards of $157,000, while restoration requirements are estimated to be more than $1.2 million.
These include projects such as street sweeping, tree plantings and restoring the Northgate basin. Grants should help, but the town is still expected to be on the hook for $690,500 between fiscal years 2023 and 2028.
Stormwater permits, administered by the Maryland Department of the Environment, require municipalities such as Emmitsburg to take action to reduce and eliminate pollution from runoff that makes its way to bodies of water, such as the Chesapeake Bay, according to Frederick County government’s stormwater permit web page. The permits are issued to carry out the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System program implemented by the federal Clean Water Act, the county website states.
Those permits bring costly requirements, and failing to meet them can lead to hefty fines.
To date, Emmitsburg has focused mainly on minimum control measures required by its stormwater permit, such as education and public outreach, Michelle Kokolis, program manager of the Environmental Finance Center at the University of Maryland, told the commissioners Monday.
“You’ve essentially done the cheap part, now you need to focus on the more expensive part,” Kokolis said.
The Environmental Finance Center conducted a stormwater feasibility study for the town, the results of which Kokolis presented to the commissioners and mayor at their monthly meeting Monday.
While communities are not required to impose fees on their residents, many jurisdictions across the nation do as the federal mandate does not come with funding. Kokolis said the the average single-family residential stormwater fee nationwide is $5.94 per month.
The Environmental Finance Center calculated proposed stormwater fees for Emmitsburg based on the square footage of the average impervious area on a single-family residential parcel of land, according to Kokolis. Impervious areas include roofs, driveways and parking lots — places that water can run off and collect pollutants.
Under the proposed scenario, parcels less than 1,466 square feet would pay $10 per year, while those between 1,466 and 4,398 square feet would pay $20 per year. Larger parcels would need to have a specific fee calculated, but Kokolis said the average fee would come to about $50 annually for the residential parcels greater than 4,398 square feet and roughly $113 annually for nonresidential parcels greater than 4,398 square feet.
Sixty-nine percent of residential parcels, representing 616 parcels, would fall into the $20 fee tier, Kokolis said. Most nonresidential parcels, however, are larger and would net bigger fees. Seventy-two percent of nonresidential parcels, representing 49 parcels, would fall into the most expensive fee category, according to Kokolis.
The proposed stormwater fees, if implemented, are projected to generate about $34,850 in revenue annually.
The commissioners were reluctant to impose any fee, but came to the conclusion that one is going to be necessary to fund stormwater permit requirements.
“We’re already paying for all the small things,” Board Vice President Cliff Sweeney said before a vote failed to move forward with a higher fee scenario. “All the big things are coming up.”
“We’ll have to pay for it somehow,” he said.
Burns expressed concern over residents having to pay a new stormwater fee while the possibility of higher water and sewer rates loom as the town awaits results from a water and sewer study.
Commissioner Frank Davis made no secret of his disapproval of stormwater fees. In past meetings and on Monday, he suggested small municipalities are being given an unfair burden.
Board President Tim O’Donnell said the fees, while a burden, would be helpful.
“This would be wise preparation for anticipated significant future expenses,” O’Donnell said. “Nobody wants to raise a fee; nobody wants to increase a tax or levy a new tax. I just think this is sort of an unhappy rock and hard place where we’re dwelling right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.