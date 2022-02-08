After trimming last year’s budget to prepare for anticipated shortfalls, the town of Emmitsburg wound up with an excess of $370,000 that’s being put to use in the current budget.
“When we did the budget for fiscal year ’21, we were very conservative with the revenues that would come in and reduced our expenses because of COVID,” Town Manager Cathy Willets said Monday at the Board of Commissioners meeting.
The state expected revenues to drop about 25 percent for fiscal 2021, according to Willets, so the town made adjustments to prepare for that. Fortunately, she said, the town was not hit as hard as expected.
Commissioners voted Monday to allocate $371,917 in additional revenues over expenses from last fiscal year into fiscal 2022. The bulk of the monies are going toward capital funds.
Stormwater management received the greatest allocation at about $97,100. Willets said $50,000 of that will go to the stormwater management permit restoration requirement, while about $47,100 will be devoted to a storm drain project on Cedar Avenue, where there is flooding.
Approximately $85,300 is being used for a restroom concession stand park project. The total cost is estimated to be $320,000, according to Willets, which is supported in part by grants and partially through a town match.
About $55,000 will fund an electronic message board outside the town office at 300A S. Seton Ave. Willets said staff will be able to update the message from a computer and use it to keep residents informed. It could be used to notify locals of a water main break, an Amber alert or community events. The existing sign has to be manually changed in person by rearranging letters.
A total of $30,000 is earmarked for geographic information system (GIS) updates to continue mapping water lines, sewer infrastructure and stormwater facilities.
Also among the top funds is $28,500 to complete two additional historical signs known as wayside exhibits for the town’s walking tour. One will feature the former Saint Joseph’s Academy, and the other will highlight the old Emmitsburg High School.
In other business Monday, the board approved:
- a $42,600 bid to construct and install three bleachers at Eugene Myers Community Park and four bleachers at Memorial Park;
- a $14,325 bid to pour concrete slabs for the bleachers;
- a $28,980 bid to pave the gravel area in Memorial Park;
- the hiring of a town clerk, office coordinator and the new position of a part-time grant administrator;
- a bid from RSV Pools Inc. to manage the 2022-2024 pool seasons, starting at about $66,000 for the 2022 season; and
- the filing of the 2021 Planning Commission report, which noted 32 new residential permits were issued in calendar year 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.