Seven new homes will come to the west side of Emmitsburg after the approval of a zoning map amendment.
The Board of Commissioners voted to rezone property along Timbermill Run Monday, allowing residential development.
The homes will be added to the Brookfield subdivision, located off of Md. 140, roughly one mile from downtown Emmitsburg. The subdivision has roughly 117 homes already.
On Monday, the developer sought to add seven new homes by rezoning about 2.85 acres of vacant land.
RJD Development Corporation bought the land in 2000, according to its application for a zoning map amendment. It built homes in the area, but not on the 2.85 acres the town had zoned as "neighborhood commercial."
Owner Richard Demmitt said they reached out to businesses, including daycares and coffee shops, to fill the commercial space, to no avail.
Demmitt said the land would be better suited for residential zoning instead of commercial.
“No one thought they could make it there," Demmitt told the commissioners. “I really feel there was a mistake at some point when it was planned.”
Dianne Walbrecker, former planning commission chair, said the property was zoned this way for a reason. She said the planning commission's vision was to allow for a sustainable community to be built alongside small businesses.
"We talked about sustainability and maintaining our small town character," Walbrecker said. "Part of sustainability in a community is a mixed-use pattern of development."
She encouraged the commissioners to consider the intent of the comprehensive plan. The plan established the zoning map years ago.
Walbrecker questioned whether the town effectively communicated with residents about the potential rezoning.
Attorney Bruce Dean, representing the developer, suggested the character of the neighborhood had changed. Businesses cropped up on the east side of town over the years, he said, while the west is ripe for residential living.
The Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to rezone the property from neighborhood commercial to low density residential.
Before the vote, the request sparked a discussion over development and its effect on school capacity.
"I have serious concerns with this development as well as future development that's going to happen in town because nothing has been structured to look at what can be done for the elementary school," Commissioner TJ Burns said.
Emmitsburg Elementary opened in 1974 and is at 93% capacity, according to Frederick County Public Schools' March 2022 data.
Burns later clarified he was not opposed to the development itself. He said it highlighted the need for better school infrastructure from Frederick County Public Schools. Emmitsburg Elementary is in dire need of improvement to support a growing population with modern education needs, Burns said in an interview.
Board President Tim O'Donnell in the meeting said Emmitsburg feels "profoundly underserved" by the school system.
