The city of Frederick is considering a policy to keep footage from its security cameras for a maximum of 60 days and disable all audio recording from cameras when they are installed.
The cameras' use would be limited to monitoring public places for safety and security, city facilities to prevent damage or vandalism, or to reduce crime or fear of it by providing police the ability to investigate incidents.
A plan by the city to add more surveillance cameras in parks and other public areas — presented during the annual budget process in May — raised concerns from the aldermen about how cameras would be monitored.
Several aldermen requested that the city develop a policy for monitoring cameras and how footage would be saved and used. The mayor and aldermen discussed a proposed policy on Wednesday.
The privacy section of the proposed policy would limit the city's camera system to observing “public places or where public access is allowed, where there is no reasonable expectation of privacy.”
The policy would also prohibit “arbitrary or discriminatory tracking of individuals,” and would not allow camera operators to use the pan, tilt, or zoom features to target individuals without “a reasonable suspicion of criminal activity or for risks to public safety.”
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak asked Nathan Hupp, the city's security and preparedness administrator, why anyone other than the Frederick Police Department would need to have access to cameras.
There's a difference between internal cameras to monitor access to restricted areas and cameras to monitor public spaces, Hupp said.
Using the example of City Hall, the public has access to areas such as the lobby or the boardroom where the aldermen meet, but not other parts of the building, he said.
Alderman Ben MacShane, who expressed concerns in May about the privacy dangers of having someone other than law enforcement officers monitor public settings such as a park, said he likes some of the improvements in the proposed policy.
The policy has an exemption for the Frederick Police Department using cameras while investigating potential crimes.
But other than for active investigations, the police department would have to follow procedures in the proposed policies, said Gayon Sampson, chief of staff to Mayor Michael O'Connor.
The proposed policy would require video records to be stored for no more than 60 days before being automatically deleted.
Records or photos used as evidence of criminal activity or an event that could be subject to civil liability would be retained until final disposition of the case or according to legal requirements.
If one is out in public places, is there any expectation of privacy? Look around when you are in shopping malls, stores, airports, sporting venues, etc. Cameras are in use everywhere and fairly easy to spot if you know what to look for. If you have a passport or a driver's license, the government already has your image and Homeland Security already employs facial recognition software.
More cameras are bad news for the bad guys.
Frederick should consult with Lancaster Pa they have had a successful camera program
In place for aged monitored by a third part , see the article
https://lancasteronline.com/news/local/lancaster-safety-coalition-to-expand-and-update-public-safety-cameras-on-city-streets/article_2b6ad99c-4732-11ec-aa2d-3beb111e24cd.html
