Parking Deck Cameras
Buy Now

A security camera is shown in the East All Saints Street parking deck in downtown Frederick.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

The city of Frederick is considering a policy to keep footage from its security cameras for a maximum of 60 days and disable all audio recording from cameras when they are installed.

The cameras' use would be limited to monitoring public places for safety and security, city facilities to prevent damage or vandalism, or to reduce crime or fear of it by providing police the ability to investigate incidents.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(2) comments

EZRider
EZRider

If one is out in public places, is there any expectation of privacy? Look around when you are in shopping malls, stores, airports, sporting venues, etc. Cameras are in use everywhere and fairly easy to spot if you know what to look for. If you have a passport or a driver's license, the government already has your image and Homeland Security already employs facial recognition software.

More cameras are bad news for the bad guys.

Report Add Reply
ChipB

Frederick should consult with Lancaster Pa they have had a successful camera program

In place for aged monitored by a third part , see the article

https://lancasteronline.com/news/local/lancaster-safety-coalition-to-expand-and-update-public-safety-cameras-on-city-streets/article_2b6ad99c-4732-11ec-aa2d-3beb111e24cd.html

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription