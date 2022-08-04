Frederick’s new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Board will hold its first meeting on Aug. 11, part of the city’s efforts to increase equity in its operations.
The six-member board will provide feedback to the mayor, aldermen and city staff regarding the city’s initiatives related to two resolutions adopted in 2020.
- conduct discussions and activities on advancing equity through reviewing the city’s procurement policy for minority and women business enterprise participation
- recommend opportunities for community partnerships as a way to understand and address equity impacts throughout the city
- provide feedback on city initiatives on diversity, equity, and inclusion
- serve as messengers to the community on equity issues.
The advisory board is made up of Chair Lucien Metellus, Ashley Waters, Maria Herrera, Marlena Wiley, Sandra Hofmeister and Roger Sobkowiak.
It is scheduled to meet four to six times a year at City Hall.
The public can attend the Aug. 11 meeting at 5 p.m. in Room 212 of City Hall.
Rebecca DeSantis-Randall, the city’s equity program administrator, wrote in an email Thursday that it’s important to have people outside the city government help track the city’s commitment to equity.
“One of the main reasons we think it’s important to include the outside voices into the conversation around equity advancement is because it helps us to craft policies, procedures, and programs that reflect the lived experience of members of the community,” DeSantis-Randall wrote. “The Mayor has appointed a group of residents who will serve as advocates for the City’s work around equity in the community, helping to highlight even more voices and build momentum around our commitment to equity.
“As we continue to use an equity lens in all aspects of city operations, the board’s insight will help us ensure that the work we do is inclusive of the needs of all residents, including those who may have historically not had their voices heard.”
In 2020, the aldermen voted to approve a resolution by Alderman Kelly Russell to incorporate equity — defined on the city’s website as the point “when race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or religious affiliation can no longer be used to predict life outcomes, and outcomes for all groups are improved” — as a fundamental value of the city’s operations.
The resolutions committed the city to fix any problems; to broaden public outreach to address more of the diverse language and communications needs in the community; and to consider future policies in terms of how they show equity.
In July 2020, the aldermen approved a resolution by Alderman Derek Shackelford that made racism a public health crisis.
The city has also taken other steps in recent years, including setting up a review panel to look at disadvantaged businesses, establishing a strategic plan for diversity and inclusion, and conducting a study that allowed the city to set specific goals for the participation of disadvantaged businesses.
