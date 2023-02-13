Emmitsburg Mayor Donald Briggs said his wife withdrew an application to the town for $12,500 in grant money to help pay for a new roof on their house after a town commissioner said residents might have ethical concerns.
The commissioner, Joseph Ritz, said during a Feb. 6 town meeting that because Elizabeth Briggs’ application for funds from the Maryland Historical Trust would be reviewed by a town committee that the mayor appointed, there could be a public perception of an ethics violation.
The Maryland Historical Trust made $50,000 available to Emmitsburg residents this year for the trust’s Community Legacy Grant program. The appointed town committee receives applications and makes recommendations to the trust.
The Briggses’ withdrawal of the request for money came after the mayor defended the application during the Feb. 6 meeting and suggested that Ritz’s concerns were misguided.
“I don’t like to get into this pettiness of stuff like this,” Briggs said at the town meeting. “I’m a resident here and my wife can apply for that.”
Ritz disagreed with the mayor’s description.
“A perceived conflict of interest is not a petty matter,” Ritz said during the meeting. “You never know what people are thinking. You never know what people may say. I don’t think that’s petty at all.”
Briggs responded by referencing his record as mayor.
“I think that maybe I’ve had a little track record here in town that would’ve offset that,” Briggs said. “H}aving gotten over $8 million worth of improvements downtown. ... It’s just astounding that you’ve never brought that to my attention.”
Ritz said in an interview Monday that he was not trying to get the Briggses to withdraw the application. He said he only wanted to bring attention to the grant’s review process and explore the possibility of making the Board of Commissioners part of it.
“I was surprised,” Ritz said of the application being withdrawn. “I was just bringing forward the perception of a conflict of interest. I had a phone conversation with [the mayor] and I told him multiple times that it wasn’t my intent, but ultimately the decision was his.”
In a separate interview, Briggs said he wanted to avoid any public perception of an ethics violation and asked his wife to remove their application.
“We don’t need to spitball this thing around,” Briggs said, adding that he approved of Ritz’s suggestion to add another layer of approval for the work group through the Board of Commissioners.
The Briggses’ home is eligible for the Community Legacy Grant because it is within the town’s “Sustainable Community Area” and the proposal to replace their roof met the grant’s criteria, Briggs said at the Feb. 6 town meeting.
After the mayor-appointed Sustainable Communities Work Group reviews applications for the Community Legacy Grant, members make a recommendation to the Maryland Historical Trust, which approves or denies an application.
Applicants can request up to $12,500 and are expected to match the approved amount. A total of $50,000 is available to town residents through the grant for 2023, and applications are competitive.
There were 12 applications, according to Ritz.
Ritz also noted at the Feb. 6 meeting that this group is the only one whose appointees do not receive confirmation from the commissioners.
Aside from the mayor’s application, Ritz also said that when he came across the applications from the Sustainable Communities Work Group, he noticed that some applications had only one project cost estimate from a contractor instead of the required two estimates. The Briggses’ application included two estimates.
Ritz said on Monday that he spoke with members of the work group and they told him they would review applications to make sure they are all complete.
(1) comment
It's sad that a family that has served Emmitsburg for so long would be disqualified from earning some of the same benefits as other town residents. I am sorry this ended this way for the Briggs's as they have been servants to this community for many years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.