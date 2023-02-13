Emmitsburg logo

Emmitsburg Mayor Donald Briggs said his wife withdrew an application to the town for $12,500 in grant money to help pay for a new roof on their house after a town commissioner said residents might have ethical concerns.

The commissioner, Joseph Ritz, said during a Feb. 6 town meeting that because Elizabeth Briggs’ application for funds from the Maryland Historical Trust would be reviewed by a town committee that the mayor appointed, there could be a public perception of an ethics violation.

(1) comment

LJF0929

It's sad that a family that has served Emmitsburg for so long would be disqualified from earning some of the same benefits as other town residents. I am sorry this ended this way for the Briggs's as they have been servants to this community for many years.

