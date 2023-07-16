More than a dozen people gathered in a small park in Frederick Sunday, imagining a dark future but holding out hope for brighter possibilities.
The event was held to mark the 78th anniversary of the first test of the atomic bomb, held on July 16, 1945, in New Mexico, as well as align with the scheduled release of the new movie “Oppenheimer” later this week.
The film is centered around Dr. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped lead the government’s Manhattan Project to develop a nuclear bomb during World War II.
Local opponents of nuclear weapons have held a variety of events in the past year, said James Wagner, who organized Sunday’s event at Frederick’s Memorial Park.
While nuclear disarmament may be unlikely, it’s important to do what you can, Wagner said.
“We cannot rely on luck” to prevent a nuclear crisis, he said.
Participants supported the Back from the Brink resolution, urging the abolition of nuclear weapons, which has been adopted by 70 municipalities and seven state legislatures.
The city of Frederick approved the resolution in August.
Participants Sunday read messages from Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor and Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.
The resolution asks the federal government to renounce the use of nuclear weapons as a first-strike option, opposes the sole authority of any president to launch a nuclear attack, calls for the federal government to take U.S. nuclear weapons off “hair trigger” alert, cancel a plan to replace the country’s nuclear arsenal with enhanced weapons, and actively pursue a verifiable agreement among nuclear-armed countries to eliminate their nuclear arsenals.
There’s also a resolution pending in Congress calling for the United States to embrace the goals of a United Nations treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons.
Any action they can take to help move away from the risk of nuclear war would be a positive one, said Annette Breiling, a longtime activist who attended Sunday’s rally.
David Kunz said he’s had a fear of the power of nuclear weapons all of his life.
As an engineer, he’s particularly concerned about the possible removal of human control of nuclear weapons and relying on computers and software to oversee them.
While humans are fallible, they’ve always been able to stop nuclear crises before they’ve escalated, he said.
“We are [imperfect], but it’s kept us out of war every time,” Kunz said.
Former congressman Roscoe Bartlett spoke about his concern that energy issues could be what sparks a nuclear confrontation.
The country must make a bigger investment in alternatives to fossil fuels, Bartlett said.
The world’s first nuclear explosion occurred at 5:30 a.m. on July 16, 1945, when a plutonium implosion device was exploded in the New Mexico desert, releasing 18.6 kilotons of energy, according to the U.S. Air Force’s Nuclear Weapons Center.
The explosion was seen by witnesses up to 200 miles away, and a person 150 miles to the north said the explosion “lighted up the sky like a sun.”
The government didn’t warn people who were living downwind of the blast, and residents continue to suffer its effects, Andrea Norouzi said Sunday.
Sunday’s event was held in solidarity with the victims in New Mexico, she said.
The resolution pending before Congress won’t abolish nuclear weapons, but it’s an important start, said Gwen DuBois, a physician who talked about the impact of nuclear testing and the dropping of nuclear bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.
If a nuclear crisis happens, DuBois said, “It’s not who’s wrong, it’s who’s left.”
gabrielshorn is correct (below) ї = “yi” If you check Duolingo “Ukrainian” there is an alphabet practice within that translates each letter to learn pronunciation.
@barrykissin Jul 17, 2023 2:31pm
LOL, “counselor”, it’s too bad that you have nothing but gratuitous assertions and Russian propaganda in your arguments.
”…asserting what Roscoe did and didn't say yesterday when gabrielshorn was not even there.”
And you know this how, “counselor”. Did you know everybody that was there (before, during, or after), stopped by for a minute or so then left, or just walked by? Did you see no one say “hello” to the former congressman? Were you the attendance monitor for the day?
Your assertions of the NATO actions in Kosovo are correct. According to statements by Bill Clinton at the time, there was a genocide happening in the Balkan region, maybe you remember it? Ethnic Bosnian muslims were being slaughtered by ethnic Serbs. I heard many of the stories from my son’s girlfriend’s parents who fled, and now live in Potomac. Maybe you remember the Sarajevo Olympics, where the once thriving city became a killing field, complete with ski jump. Should that have continued until all muslims in the area were wiped out? Should we have asked Milosovic “extra pretty-please” to stop their atrocities? So much for your ersatz “peacenik” persona.
Of course we entered Afghanistan, “counselor” after their country refused to give up the terrorists that planned, trained, and executed the 9/11 attacks, killing 3,000 Americans, including some childhood friends in the North Tower of the WTC. Many NATO countries considered such a terrorist attack to trigger Article V of the NATO compact. Unfortunately, there are collateral fatalities in any war, but “we” try to avoid them at almost any cost. The militia groups that CIA funded were to counter the earlier Russian invasion of Afghanistan (remember why we boycotted the 1980 Olympics?) You’re not one of those nudniks that still insist that”9/11 was an inside job, with the cooperation of Israeli Intelligence”, are you? Yes, depleted uranium ammunition was used, but not for the reasons that you are attempting to assert. Depleted uranium is high density, and is used in armor piercing ammunition. It is used as bullets against the enemy’s armor (tanks, missile launchers) (1)
OK, Libya. Never understood that.
”NATO has been training and equipping and directing right-wing forces in Ukraine to kill ethnic Russians especially and ever since the coup in 2014.”
Really? Got a reference for that, or is this more of your RT propaganda? If you remember your history of the Donbas conflict, it was the separatist that initiated the fighting, and Russia came to their aide, oh, as well as invading and annexing Crimea. When the Minsk Accords came about to stop the fighting, Russia said that the accords did not apply to them, since they were not fighting in the region, which was a bald-faced lie. Meanwhile, a BUK anti-aircraft missile from the Russian 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, took down a Malaysian passenger airplane flying from the Netherlands over the Donbas. There is video of the missile launcher high-tailing it back to Russia with an empty launch tube. You gonna deny that “counselor”?
As for the grain deal, it is not the UN’s fault that people do not want to deal with Russia. Remember, THEY invaded Ukraine. Ukraine didn’t invade Russia. The sanctions Russia has against it were well-earned. Quit trying to invade Ukraine, and the sanctions go away, capisce? Are there no other ships under another country’s flag that can carry Russian grain to those countries? Sure there are, and today’s Russian withdrawal is just a smoke screen to get the rest of the world to drop the sanctions against the Russian shipping magnates, and allow Russian shipping into their ports. How do the grain shipments meant for Egypt and Algeria, destined for the Horn of Africa benefit the” high-and middle-income countries”, “counselor”? You’re big on words, “counselor”, but short on credible citations.
Oh, I’ll note that you didn’t deny any of my assertions regarding the Warsaw Pact or the Maidan Revolution. How come?
References:
1. https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/what-are-depleted-uranium-weapons-what-are-risks-2023-03-23/
Typical gabrielshorn2013 at 10:46 AM who I long ago resolved to ignore after so many of his baseless and contrived comments and his adolescent insults. I will return to ignoring him hereafter. But here he is asserting what Roscoe did and didn't say yesterday when gabrielshorn was not even there. Roscoe precisely referred to what we would do if Russia or China moved into Mexico or Canada and he precisely referred to our position on NATO in Ukraine as "silliness."
Then we have his assertion that NATO “has never been hostile,” only “defensive.” How absurd.
Without the approval of the UN Security Council, NATO relentlessly bombed Yugoslavia from 24 March 1999 to 10 June 1999. Wikipedia: NATO bombed “bridges, industrial plants, hospitals, schools, cultural monuments, private businesses as well as barracks and military installations … The campaign involved 1,000 aircraft operating from air bases in Italy and Germany, and the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt sailing in the Adriatic Sea. During the ten weeks of the conflict, NATO aircraft flew over 38,000 combat missions … On 23 April, NATO bombed the Radio Television of Serbia headquarters killing sixteen civilian employees. This was labeled as a war crime by Amnesty International … On 7 May, the US bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, killing three Chinese journalists and injuring at least 20.” Etc.
In 2003, NATO entered the war in Afghanistan. At one point, there were more than 130,000 NATO troops on the ground. “Key Findings” by Brown University: “As of September 2021, more than 70,000 Afghan and Pakistani civilians are estimated to have died as a direct result of the war. The United States military in 2017 relaxed its rules of engagement for airstrikes in Afghanistan, which resulted in a massive increase in civilian casualties. The CIA has armed and funded Afghan militia groups who have been implicated in grave human rights abuses and killings of civilians. Afghan land is contaminated with unexploded ordnance, which kills and injures tens of thousands of Afghans, especially children, as they travel and go about their daily chores.”
On March 19, 2011, US/NATO forces began their bombardment of Libya by air and by sea. The war was initiated directly by the United States, first through Africa Command (AFRICOM), and then through NATO under US command. Over the course of seven months, US/NATO airplanes carried out 30,000 missions, including 10,000 strikes involving over 40,000 bombs and missiles. CIA Director Leon E. Panetta has admitted that the goal of the Libyan conflict was for regime change. In the first 24 hours of the Libyan attack, US B-2s dropped forty-five 2,000-pound bombs. These massive bombs, along with the Cruise missiles launched from British and French planes and ships, all contained depleted uranium (DU) warheads. Ultimately, the richest country in Africa was reduced to a nightmare of chaos in which it remains today.
NATO has been training and equipping and directing right-wing forces in Ukraine to kill ethnic Russians especially and ever since the coup in 2014.
Then we have his “Russia has pulled out of the UN-brokered grain deal.” Naturally, he fails to mention that part of the deal was to facilitate Russia’s exports of grain and fertilizers upon which Africa and the Middle East depend. Instead, the West persists in its sanctions that continue to hamper Russian exports. According to Reuters, the European Union (EU) is now considering connecting a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), from which it was cut off, so as to allow Russian grain and fertilizer transactions. Meanwhile Ukrainian exports mainly benefit high-and middle-income countries, a fact acknowledged by the UN.
Anyone who supports the dictator of Russia has zero credibility. And yes, Putin is a dictator (anyone who changes the governing documents so they can continue past the original restrictions is a dictator).
"Participants Sunday read messages from Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor and Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater." 12 people showed up to listen ( 4 are homeless). There are more people waiting at my Starbucks this morning.
The desire to draw the world back from the brink of nuclear war is laudable and honorable. Barry Kissin’s Jul 17, 2023 11:46am sycophantic admiration of the Putin regime (below) is not. Ever the “Putin Propagandist”, or as we say, one of “Putin’s Putannes”, he brazenly shills for the Russian kleptocracy, spreading their sales schtick whenever he can. ”peaceable dissolution of the Warsaw Pact …”? Huh? Well, there’s this:
” In Hungary in 1956, and in Czechoslovakia in 1968, the Soviets invoked the pact to legitimize intervening with armed force to squelch anti-communist uprisings. The Hungarian revolt against Soviet domination led to the death of some 2,500 Hungarians; the United States government, while condemning the action, did not interfere but accepted tens of thousands of Hungarian refugees. (1)
So, do you think that these countries wanted to remain under the Russian thumb? Sure didn’t seem like it at the time, and it was Russian tanks and troops that quelled such attemps to leave the Warsaw Pact. Could it have been ”…the imperial designs on conquering any part of Europe” that you so vehemently deny? Then:
“By the late-1980s, anti-Soviet and anti-communist movements throughout Eastern Europe had begun to open cracks in the alliance. In 1990, East Germany left the pact to prepare to reunify with West Germany. Polish and Czech political leaders also voiced their desire to withdraw.
Faced with these new external realities while suffering from a faltering economy and unstable political situation at home, the Kremlin bowed to the inevitable. By year’s end, the Soviet Union itself dissolved.”
The Russians did not peaceably disassemble the Warsaw Pact. Its former satellites realized that Russia was so weakened by their own internal economic collapse that they bolted for the door and joined NATO PDQ before Russia could muster enough force to hold them. The Warsaw Pact fell apart, and there was nothing they could do to stop it, or the aftermath.
Your history of Ukraine is pure Russian propaganda. Read up. There was a strong anti-corruption movement in Ukraine (whose corrupt policies and politicians were directly tied to Russia), and the Ukrainian citizens had enough of it (Viktor Yanukovych was a puppet elected through a corrupt election process, and you know it). The Ukrainian citizens had enough of their Russian overlords and their corruption, resulting in the “Maidan Revolution”(2), and they have never looked back. Do you know anybody in Ukraine, “counselor”? I know many people either from there, or still living there, scattered all around the country. The only ones that support your propaganda are the separatists in the Donbas (BTW, not a majority of the citizens living there at the time at all) and Vladimir Putin and his autocracy. The people I know do not, and they are representative of their various regions. Why is it that the Russian government censors any negative coverage again, after all, they are truly benevolent according to you, right? What have they got to hide from, well…other than the truth.
BTW, do you still believe that Hitler was justified in his invasions of his neighboring countries, since there were ethnic Germans living there? It was BS then, and it is BS now, and you know it.
References:
1. https://www.politico.com/story/2017/03/this-day-in-politics-march-31-1991-236664
2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revolution_of_Dignity
It is astounding that an apparently educated person holds his beliefs.
Yeah, I know, right?
Barry Kissin is absolutely correct on this issue.
At least some levity was had by reading messages from Michael O'Connor and Jessica Fitzwater regarding nuclear weapons. Michael squander taxpayer money on creating (then abandoning) his flying "F" logo. And Jessica is so illiterate that she hired a well known Maryland politico whose sole job is to guide/counsel her on issues at an annual salary of $180K which is $40+K more than she is compensated. Hell, let's keep him and fire her. Wonder if it was her decision or his to oppose release of QL project documents to Sugarloaf Alliance. Hopefully my property tax bill will arrive tomorrow.
Pandora's Box is open for nuclear weapons, and they're not going back inside.
Wth? Roscoe Bartlett is still alive?
Roscoe is alive and well at age 97 and with the help of his wife Ellen got himself to Memorial Park so he could express his concerns about the growing danger of nuclear war. At one point during Roscoe's remarks he referred to the conflict in Ukraine -- the conflict that moves us so much closer to the brink of annihilation. Roscoe has no doubt that we would do everything in our military power to prevent Russia or China from setting up a hostile alliance in Canada or Mexico. He referred to our position that Russia must tolerate the presence of NATO in Ukraine as "silliness."
Still as addled as always, I see. What an embarrassment he was in Congress.
No, seven. Bartlett was a very good representative of the majority of 6th district residents at the time. Honorable and conservative (before tribal MAGA gained a foothold).
Do you disagree on his position on nuclear weapons, which, after all was the point of this story.
I agree with Seven on this and disagree with Roscoe's appeasement position.
Well, "counselor", the answer for the Ukraine situation should be clear and obvious, right? Russia must stop its aggression and get themselves back on their side of the border. Or are you still proposing the "Neville Chamberlain solution" of signing a piece of paper that Putin has no interest in honoring, laughing at you while planning the next assault?
🇺🇦 F🇺🇦K Putin
The notion that the Ukraine, or anyone else, should just submit to the Russians because they have nukes is appeasement. Didn't work in 1938; not going to work now. If Putin just wanted to keep NATO out, he would agree to withdraw in exchange for a firm neutrality from the Ukraine. There is ample precedent for that in Austria, Finland, and other countries. The fact that this was not good enough speaks volumes about Putin's motives, and why he must be opposed, despite the risks.
stjohn42 The point of this article is to pull back from the brink of nuclear war. Do you disagree with that?
But with regard to neutrality in Ukraine, where have you been? For the entire 30 years since the peaceable dissolution of the Warsaw Pact Russia has been pleading, negotiating and finally demanding "firm neutrality" in Ukraine. In 2008, over desperate objection by Russia, our warmonger George W. Bush announced that both Ukraine and Georgia were destined to become members of NATO. As late as December, 2021, Putin on behalf of Russia was still attempting to negotiate neutrality in Ukraine. The U.S. and NATO simply ignored him.
Viktor Yanukovych was the democratically elected President of Ukraine from 2010 until the violent, illegal coup that ousted him in 2014, which the U.S. was deeply involved in precipitating. Yanukovych was in favor of neutrality for Ukraine as so understandably was most of Ukraine. But the coup installed an ultra-right-wing government that is viciously anti-Russian. The Ukrainian government since then has categorically rejected neutrality. Though Zelensky was elected (in 2019) on a platform of making peace with Russia and the large ethnic Russian population in eastern Ukraine, he soon turned around to do the opposite.
It is pure propaganda to suggest that Russia has imperial designs on conquering any part of Europe. That is the type of excuse used to justify not only our proxy war in Ukraine. Saddam Hussein was said to be another Hitler as were Assad in Syria, Gaddafi in Libya, Milošević in Serbia, not to mention the dominos that were supposed to fall if we failed to conquer Vietnam. The effect of constantly invoking 1938 is to maintain the dominance of our military-industrial-intelligence complex that continues to amass huge profits from our endless wars.
See my Jul 17, 2023 12:47pm response above to this comment comment "counselor".
"Kissin sez":
Roscoe has no doubt that we would do everything in our military power to prevent Russia or China from setting up a hostile alliance in Canada or Mexico."
Well, since there are no quotes around this statement, it is your gratuitous assumption then, right? You have a habit of changing someone's statements (paraphrasing), and adding words to a statement that changes the meaning entirely, and you have been called on it before. Hostile alliance? Quit reading RT. NATO has never been "hostile", and has only been a defensive pact. Read the dang charter.
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/115204.htm
"He referred to our position that Russia must tolerate the presence of NATO in Ukraine as "silliness."
Ummm...no he didn't, and certainly not in the context that you are implying. Pants on fire. I will ask him myself.
Oh, and BTW, did you see that Russia has pulled out of the UN-brokered grain deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to be shipped to starving countries around the world? They have weaponized food...AGAIN! Millions may die because of Putin's arrogance.
https://www.npr.org/2023/07/17/1188048725/ukraine-russia-grain-deal-putin
slava Ukrayini
Slava "Ukraini," gabe.
I originally thought so too, CD, but not according to Google Translate.
"glory to ukraine" = "слава україні" (in Cyrillic) = "slava ukrayini"
Understood, gabe, but I typed your "slava Ukrayini" into my search bar and everything that came up was "Slava Ukraini."
