State Del. Christopher "Eric" Bouchat plans to not vote or make any motions during the Frederick County delegation's weekly meetings, he wrote in an email to the News-Post.
Frederick County's 15 members — 11 Republicans and four Democrats — vote during weekly meetings whether to sponsor legislation as a delegation.
Seven of the county's delegation members represent districts primarily in either Washington County or Carroll County.
Bouchat, a Republican, represents District 5, which is almost entirely in Carroll County. About 3,500 of Bouchat's constituents — or 2.6% — live in Frederick County.
Bouchat wrote in an email that members who represent districts mostly in Washington or Carroll counties are in violation of a Maryland Supreme Court ruling if they vote in Frederick County delegation meetings.
"My knowledge of the case laws in question, having argued them before the Maryland Supreme Court in 2012 and filed a Writ of Certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court, prevent me from voting, motioning or seconding any bills before the delegation, pending an opinion by the Attorney General's Office," Bouchat wrote.
Sure enough, when the delegation voted Jan. 27 to sponsor a bill, Bouchat abstained. He was the only delegation member to do so.
"I have notified leadership of the General Assembly of this and asked for the Attorney General's Office to be notified for legal review and opinion," Bouchat wrote in an email. "Every county that has cross-county delegates and senators is theoretically in violation of the law and could potentially destroy the new districts as drawn, if argued before the court."
The Office of the Attorney General doesn't disclose requests for letters of advice, like what Bouchat wrote he requested, Aleithea Warmack, deputy director of communications for the Office of the Attorney General, wrote in an email to the News-Post.
