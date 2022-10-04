Katie Nash
Katie Nash

Katie Nash

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick Alderwoman Katie Nash will not challenge a decision by the city’s Ethics Commission that some of her professional lobbying activities violated city rules in court and is seeking guidance for future work.

The Ethics Commission released a decision in September finding that Nash, a lobbyist registered with the state, improperly emailed coordinators for various city Neighborhood Advisory Councils and others, encouraging them to raise concerns with the county about plans to shift coverage of paramedic services in parts of the city.

(3) comments

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

I think she’s handling things wisely.

sej58

Oh cry me a river, Nash knew EXACTLY what she was doing, knew it was wrong and did it anyway.

Frederick4ever

She clearly understands that more ethical issues are coming. My advice is resign. Please for the good of the public.

