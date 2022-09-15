Frederick Alderwoman Katie Nash violated the city’s ethics rules by lobbying on behalf of a firefighter union’s concerns about county emergency services coverage in the city, an Ethics Commission ruled.

Nash, a lobbyist registered with the state, improperly emailed people, including coordinators for various Neighborhood Advisory Councils, encouraging them to raise concerns with the county about plans to shift coverage of paramedic services in parts of the city, according to the commission’s opinion released on Thursday.

Download PDF Nash Ethics Opinion
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

lewisantq

It's time for Katie to retire her role as a young "ingenue". Her frequent emotional displays and her repeated protestations of innocence are getting long in the tooth. She was warned of the ethical concerns of her being a lobbyist., yet she went ahead and violated that guidance. She should resign. Bob Lewis

Piedmontgardener

Jan, you've been a superb, thoughtful, decent person to help our country for a long time. Thanks for taking out the snake in the grass. Appreciated. Now, voters need to do the same.

This is retribution…for the Oak Street property…good for Jan though. Katie when you going learn you don’t mess Jan?

